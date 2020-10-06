Wellesley police, Council on Aging to hold blood drives in October

Appointments are required to ensure the health and safety of Red Cross donors, employees, and volunteers, the statement said.

The drives will be held Wednesday, Oct. 14, at the Tolles Parsons Center, 500 Washington St., and on Thursday, Oct. 29, at the Wellesley Police Department, 485 Washington St., the statement said. Both drives will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wellesley’s police and Council on Aging are scheduled to hold two blood drives in October alongside the American Red Cross, the police department said in a statement.

Visit redcrossblood.org and enter the sponsor code WellesleyCBD to sign up.

Advertisement

Wellesley Police Chief Jack Pilecki remains a “committed partner” with the American Red Cross. A summer blood drive was extremely successful and the department is excited to host another blood drive ahead of the holiday season, the statement said.

Wellesley Council on Aging Director Heather Munroe, and the agency’s board of directors, “recognize the vital need for blood” in the Metro West area, the statement said.

“Giving blood can directly help our senior citizens who often take part in COA programs and activities,” the statement said.

Blood is perishable, and can only come from volunteer donors, according to the statement.

“With someone in the US needing blood every two seconds, blood products must be constantly replenished,” the statement said. “As hospitals are resuming surgical procedures and patient treatments, donors are urged to give now to ensure that blood products are readily available for patients.”

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.