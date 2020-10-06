Weymouth is providing school news in four languages

Closed captioning in English, Spanish, Portuguese, and Arabic is now available for Weymouth School Committee meetings — within 24 hours after they end — so that families can stay abreast of school news during the pandemic.

“It’s essential that parents and guardians receive information from the district so that they can help their children get the right technology, support their child’s school work, have the ability to make informed choices and get the support they need for a successful school year,” School Committee Chair Lisa Belmarsh said in a statement.

Superintendent Jennifer Curtis-Whipple said disseminating information about new safety protocols was particularly important and needed to be shared with everyone.