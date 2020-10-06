Woburn Public Schools students test positive for COVID-19, officials say

As of Tuesday, Woburn has had a total of 804 positive COVID-19 cases and 68 people in quarantine, according to the city’s website.

Superintendent Matthew Casey said he was notified over the weekend that “a few” Woburn students were identified as positive for the virus, according to the letter.

An undisclosed number of Woburn Public Schools students are in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 amid an increase in local cases, school officials said in a letter.

The students are under quarantine, and they will not be allowed to return to school until 10 days pass and they are asymptomatic, Crowley said in the letter sent to families on Monday.

All students and families involved have been contacted by Woburn officials, the letter said.

“Everyone has worked incredibly hard to open our schools in both the hybrid and virtual models,” he said in the letter. “We must all be diligent in our efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

Crowley reminded families that students and their families must wear face masks, wash their hands often, and practice social distancing for schools to stay open.

“COVID can only be kept away if we all share in this responsibility,” he said.

School officials will continue to monitor the situation, Crowley said.

