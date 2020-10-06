fb-pixel

In early-morning tweets, Trump again compares the coronavirus to the flu

By Christina Prignano Globe Staff,Updated October 6, 2020, 13 minutes ago
President Trump saluted Marine One helicopter pilots after returning to the White House from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Monday night in Washington, DC.
President Trump saluted Marine One helicopter pilots after returning to the White House from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Monday night in Washington, DC.Win McNamee/Photographer: Win McNamee/Getty

President Trump again downplayed the coronavirus on Tuesday morning, just hours after he was discharged from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and even as he was still receiving aggressive treatment for the disease that has killed 200,000 people.

In a tweet, Trump again compared the virus to the flu, though he has privately acknowledged it is much more deadly. He falsely stated that sometimes more than 100,000 die annually from the flu, while the CDC puts the number of annual deaths at around 12,000 to 61,000. He also said Americans are learning to live with COVID-19.

In an interview with reporter Bob Woodward in February, Trump himself said that it was “more deadly than even your strenuous flus.” He later told Woodward he was intentionally downplaying the threat of the virus to avoid a panic.

Advertisement

Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.