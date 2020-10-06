In early-morning tweets, Trump again compares the coronavirus to the flu

President Trump again downplayed the coronavirus on Tuesday morning, just hours after he was discharged from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and even as he was still receiving aggressive treatment for the disease that has killed 200,000 people.

In a tweet, Trump again compared the virus to the flu, though he has privately acknowledged it is much more deadly. He falsely stated that sometimes more than 100,000 die annually from the flu, while the CDC puts the number of annual deaths at around 12,000 to 61,000. He also said Americans are learning to live with COVID-19.