In early-morning tweets, Trump again compares the coronavirus to the flu

President Trump again downplayed the coronavirus on Tuesday morning, just hours after he was discharged from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and even as he was still receiving aggressive treatment for the disease that has killed 200,000 people.
In a tweet, Trump again compared the virus to the flu, though he has privately acknowledged it is much more deadly. He falsely stated that sometimes more than 100,000 die annually from the flu, while the CDC puts the number of annual deaths at around 12,000 to 61,000. He also said Americans are learning to live with COVID-19.
Flu season is coming up! Many people every year, sometimes over 100,000, and despite the Vaccine, die from the Flu. Are we going to close down our Country? No, we have learned to live with it, just like we are learning to live with Covid, in most populations far less lethal!!!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2020
In an interview with reporter Bob Woodward in February, Trump himself said that it was “more deadly than even your strenuous flus.” He later told Woodward he was intentionally downplaying the threat of the virus to avoid a panic.
