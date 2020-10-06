I guess we’re one of those homeschool families now?

Running back and forth on the couch next to him was his 7-year-old brother, who was muttering words such as “boring” and “terrible” and “Uranus.”

“It’s like being stuck on a six-hour flight to nowhere and all the TV is educational,” our 11-year-old droned theatrically, as if to emphasize that he’s in middle school now, even if he’s not actually allowed inside the building.

At the end of the first week of remote learning, my wife and I gathered our children in the living room for a family meeting and to confirm they were still breathing.

Our school district is fully remote. We knew it would be painful. We may have underestimated. Our plan had been to “see how it goes” because, like all parents, we don’t actually know what we’re doing. But by the end of day one, we already were witnessing the impossible, which was children pleading for less screen time.

By Friday, everyone looked like they needed a beer.

We love school in this house. The kids get to see their friends. The parents get to not see their kids. This was none of that. This was two children, each confined to a chair and a tiny screen, yelling for a flight attendant to deliver snacks to their seat.

Fortunately, we had another option, though it was one that could potentially lead to our children spending their 20s selling grilled cheese sandwiches outside Phish concerts.

“What would you kids think about trying homeschooling?” my wife asked them.

As the words left her lips, the air in our house suddenly changed. If I’m not mistaken, I detected a faint hint of patchouli.

My family has the luxury to consider this question, though we arrived at that privilege in a lousy way. A few weeks prior, my wife had tearfully left her job as a teaching assistant at their elementary school, so she could stay at home and be … a teaching assistant. It was a gutting decision. She struggled with feeling like she was abandoning her colleagues at a crucial time. Ultimately, though, she decided that she wanted to be at home to support our kids.

At least that was the plan. In reality, she spent that first week working as a Zoom plumber, and by Friday she looked more burned out than the kids. She wanted everybody off the plane. Homeschooling felt like that opportunity.

I, on the other hand, had serious reservations, not the least of which being that it would force me to abandon a wonderful repository of jokes I have been accruing about homeschool kids. I’m sure I am setting myself up to receive many angry letters written on homemade parchment, but homeschool kids always seemed different to me. When you encountered one in the wild, they always seemed strangely nice and empathetic and eager to be your friend. What the hell was their problem? Do they not have TVs?

But our children leaped at the chance, and after assuring myself that we could always go back if this was a disaster, we decided to do a trial run as a homeschool family. None of us knew what we would be committing to. All we knew was what we were escaping.

We spent the weekend making preparations. My wife worked on a curriculum. I traded in our cars for a used Subaru and threw away all of our shoes.

The schedule called for my wife to teach them English, science, engineering, geography, history, social studies, Spanish, art, math, and writing. When I asked where I fit in, she gave me a look that told me “Let’s not pretend that you’re going to be anything other than in the way.” She is quite practiced at this look for some reason. But I insisted on having a role, and eventually managed to secure the job of teaching shop and P.E. Or as my wife refers to them on her schedule, “break.”

Day one began so quietly that I found myself constantly leaving my keyboard to go check on everyone. The vibrating tension of the always-looming Zoom “network error” was gone from the house. Instead, I found children reading quietly, or working on projects at the dinner table. Even the weather had turned lovely and summery, which was fortunate because I was kind of regretting throwing away all the shoes.

The only real hiccup came when I heard them all in the bathroom, using the world map shower curtain to discuss early human migration. Not to brag, but that’s a subject I can answer a few random trivia questions about, so I injected myself into the conversation, only to be thrown into a cold sweat when my wife asked if I could point out the “fertile crescent” to the class. Thankfully, I was rescued by my 7-year-old, who was astutely pointing out that “nomad” is a funny term. He did this by repeating it until the word had become a sound. Nomad. No-mad. Nome-ad.

But things went well enough, or at least felt different enough, that by that evening we were all in agreement that we would make the move official.

My panic attack arrived the following morning, while I was drinking coffee at my kitchen window, looking out at the cars passing and picturing what it would be like if the school district went to a hybrid model and the yellow buses began rolling by filled with children. I pictured my younger son, nose pressed against the glass, crippled with FOMO, tearfully muttering “nomad.”

My wife pulled me outside to talk by the mailbox, where she reminded me that everything is covered in FOMO right now.

"We’ll just see how it goes,” she said.

Plus, she reminded me, I had my first shop class to prepare for. I had already decided that our first lesson would be cobbling.

Billy Baker can be reached at billy.baker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @billy_baker.