Maine Sen. Susan Collins: Maskless Trump set a poor example at White House

BANGOR, Maine — Republican Sen. Susan Collins said Tuesday she was “shocked” to see President Donald Trump discharged from the hospital so soon, and said Trump set a poor example by appearing at the White House without a mask.

“When I saw him on the balcony of the White House, taking off his mask, I couldn’t help but think that he sent the wrong signal, given that he’s infected with COVID-19 and that there are many people in his immediate circle who have the virus," she said. “I did not think that was a good example at all.”

The White House is now a coronavirus hotspot, with both the president and first lady having contracted the virus, along with others in their inner circle.