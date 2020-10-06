Salem asks visitors without reservations to stay away from Halloween attractions

The advice was contained in an advisory issued by the city Tuesday afternoon, in response to large crowds that gathered outside downtown shops and restaurants over the weekend.

Unless you make an advance booking at a hotel or attraction, don’t come until 2021.

Salem officials have a tip for visitors planning a visit this month to the self-proclaimed Halloween Capital of the World.

The city advises visitors to book reservations at hotels and to reserve tickets to visit museums and other Halloween-themed attractions ahead of time.

Lines will be limited to no more than 5 people, spaced six feet apart. Violations could be punishable by a fine of up to $300 per incident.

Salem Haunted Happenings, the city’s month-long Halloween festival, canceled most of its events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. But private attractions and businesses are still operating, and many sold out early over the weekend.









Mayor Kim Driscoll said Salem ordinarily welcomes visitors from around the world to its Halloween attractions, but “this is not a normal October.”

“We want to support our many businesses, but our first priority is keeping residents, employees, and visitors healthy and safe,” Driscoll said in the statement. “Visitors can do their part by planning ahead and following all COVID-19 protocols and health orders.”

On Saturday afternoon, the State Police helicopter unit visited the city at the request of Salem police, and video of downtown and adjacent areas showed several “problem areas” for crowding, police said in a Facebook post Saturday.

“We will be focusing on reducing the outside lines going into establishments and moving groups along the Essex Street Pedestrian Mall, Derby Street and Pickering Wharf,” police said.

The city is instructing business owners to use timed ticketing to reduce crowding, and people who queue up for attractions must stand 6 feet apart, the city said. Health inspectors or police will break up waiting lines that exceed the limit of five parties, the city said.

City health inspectors and other officials will help enforce the mask requirement in place for downtown Salem and indoor public spaces, the city said. And visitors from out of state who stay in Salem overnight are required to complete a form from the city and will be contacted by health inspectors.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.