The COVID diagnosis heard round the world

Patients can be forgiven for thinking, “It won’t happen to me.” It’s a fact of human nature: A possible catastrophic illness so far in the future seems unlikely and improbable. Denying our mortality is a basic coping strategy we all use to live our lives and not be paralyzed by fear. In this way, President Trump is no different from us all.

Re “What we can learn from the president’s infection” (Editorial, Oct. 3): Cancer, heart attacks, and strokes. As a primary care physician, I spend much of my time urging my patients to take measures that have been shown to prevent these terrible outcomes. However, many patients fail to have a colonoscopy, quit smoking, or reduce their cholesterol and blood pressure despite the overwhelming evidence that these actions could save their lives. COVID-19 is no different.

However, after being hit by one of these diseases, many patients change their behaviors. They diet, take their medications, and quit smoking. I hope Trump recovers and, like them, changes his behavior to finally promote mask use, social distancing, and the other strategies recommended to prevent COVID-19.

By finally changing his behavior and encouraging others to do the same, he could save many lives.

Dr. Greg Schwartz

Newton

The writer is a primary care physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.





With Election Day in sight, be wary of more lies

Confusion about Donald Trump’s COVID-19 infection should be expected given the disinformation that has flowed steadily from the White House since the time of his election as our president. Now that he is ill, some might believe that he and others in his administration so affected might undergo a miraculous conversion leading them to confess their true knowledge of the disease and of how it probably will continue to negatively affect the health of our citizens and the American economy.

However, there is no basis for shouting hallelujah just yet. Instead, if Trump recovers from the illness that has caused suffering and death for so many people in this country, we should not be deceived by more of his lies.

While we might hope for his recovery, we also might hope that he will be soundly defeated in the forthcoming election. In such an event, many of us might shout hallelujah with gusto.

David Maxwell

Duxbury





The president’s ego-boosting motorcade

Once again, the president’s compulsive drive to get a photo op has endangered others. Of course, we all remember the harsh clearing of peaceful demonstrators outside the White House in order to secure an image of himself in front of St. John’s Church clutching the bible. On Sunday, however, his reckless SUV ride outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center was potentially even more harmful, threatening the health and life of those in the car with him.

Secret Service men and women, charged with protecting the life of the president, understand that their job entails possible danger to themselves, but how outrageous is it that they should now face such harm in order to facilitate the president’s desperate need to grab another stupid photo op?

Stan Eichner

Somerville





It seems as if President Trump is exempt from quarantining, a practice that is fundamental to worldwide medical protocol.

Has he not infected enough people already?

Harriet Mazansky

Newton





Trump’s illness is no one’s fault but his own

The man who, according to a Cornell University study, was the “single largest driver” of misinformation about the coronavirus and who, with breathtaking irresponsibility, prohibited staff and visitors from using masks at White House meetings, has finally been upended by his own hubris.

As the Bible says, “Pride goeth before destruction.”

This is the same man who boorishly ridiculed Hillary Clinton four years ago when she suffered a brief bout of pneumonia by saying, “She can’t make it 15 feet to her car,” and who had the tasteless effrontery to mock Joe Biden for wearing a mask in public, while probably being infectious himself on that debate stage.

I will leave it to others to express only empathy for someone whose vindictive demagoguery extends even to children permanently damaged from his sadistic family separation policy. Whatever compassion we may show toward him now doesn’t change the fact that, as much as for his own illness, he is directly responsible for the illness and death of untold thousands of US citizens. For that alone, this disgraced, impeached charlatan must be held accountable at the polls on Nov. 3.

Bryan L. Tucker

Jamaica Plain