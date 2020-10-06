Atlanta Braves overpower Miami Marlins in Game 1

Game 2 of the best-of-five series is on Wednesday in Houston.

D’Arnaud also doubled and singled in driving in four runs and Dansby Swanson homered during a six-run seventh to help power Atlanta.

Ronald Acuña Jr. made history with his leadoff homer, Travis d’Arnaud hit a tiebreaking shot in Atlanta’s huge seventh inning, and the Braves beat the Miami Marlins, 9-5, in Game 1 of the NL Division Series on Tuesday.

After shutting out Cincinnati for 22 innings during a two-game sweep in the wild-card round, the Braves relied on their bats in this opener.

Acuña got things going for the Braves in the bottom of the first when he sent Sandy Alcantara’s second pitch into right-center for a homer. He watched it for a second before flipping his bat and rounding the bases as he became the youngest player (22 years, 293 days old) in postseason history with a leadoff home run.

The Braves trailed, 4-3, in the seventh before Austin Riley and Acuña hit consecutive singles with no outs to chase Alcantara.

Advertisement

Yimi Garcia took over and Freddie Freeman grounded into a forceout that left runners at the corners. Marcell Ozuna lined a single to left that made it 4-4.

Then d’Arnaud, in his first season with Atlanta, belted a slider over the fence in center field for a three-run drive that made it 7-4. The shot caused the Braves dugout to erupt with Acuña jumping over the railing to celebrate.

D’Arnaud, who played for the Mets, Dodgers, and Rays last year, began the day as a .169 career hitter in the postseason, striking out 27 times in 83 at-bats.

James Hoyt replaced Garcia with one out and Swanson sent his first pitch off the wall in center field for a two-run homer.

The Braves got the win despite a tough start from Max Fried, who allowed six hits and a season-high four runs in just four innings. He was picked up by a bevy of relievers who allowed just one run over the last five innings. Will Smith pitched a perfect seventh for the win.

Advertisement

Alcantara yielded eight hits and five runs with eight strikeouts in six-plus inning.

Atlanta’s scoreless streak in the playoffs ended early in this one when Miguel Rojas homered to the seats in left field to make it 1-all in the second.

The Marlins went into the series without outfielder Starling Marté because of a hand injury.

Marté fractured his left hand in Miami’s first wild-card game against the Cubs on Sept. 30, though the Marlins had hoped he would be able to play in this series. Manager Don Mattingly said Marté worked out on Monday and the team didn’t feel comfortable that he would be able to play effectively in this series.

George Springer blasts two HRs for surging Astros

George Springer hit two homers and the Houston Astros kept making more noise in the playoffs, beating the Oakland Athletics, 5-2, to take a 2-0 lead in their AL Division Series at Dodger Stadium.

Martin Maldonado also went deep for Houston, which needs one win to reach its fourth straight AL Championship Series. Game 3 in the best-of-five series is Wednesday, when Houston is the home team in the neutral-site matchup.

Springer put Houston ahead to stay with a two-run, two-out drive in the third on a second straight 90-degree day in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

Maldonado’s solo shot in the fifth chased loser Sean Manaea in his first appearance of this postseason. Yusmeiro Petit came in and promptly gave up Springer’s second homer of the game, extending Houston’s lead to 5-2. Maldonado yelled and raised his right arm in celebration from his seat in the dugout.

Springer’s 17 postseason homers tied Nelson Cruz and Jim Thome for most through a player’s first 54 postseason games. Five of Springer’s postseason homers have come at Dodger Stadium, where the Astros beat the Dodgers in Game 7 of the 2017 World Series.

Houston improved to 7-3 in Dodger Stadium since that World Series. Current A’s pitcher Mike Fiers last year told of his old team’s sign-stealing scandal used in 2017, a revelation that rocked baseball and drew the still ongoing ire of other players and fans.

Winner Framber Valdez allowed two runs and five hits in seven innings, struck out four and walked one. The 26-year-old lefthander, making his first postseason start, retired his final 10 batters.

Valdez dazzled in his relief appearance against Minnesota in the AL wild-card series opener, tossing five scoreless innings and scattering two hits to go with five strikeouts.

Enoli Paredes retired the side in the eighth. Ryan Pressly worked around Marcus Semien’s leadoff single in the ninth, Oakland’s only hit past the fourth inning, to finish a six-hitter for the save.

Oakland didn’t have an at-bat with a runner in scoring position.

Oakland got on board in the second with Khris Davis’s second-inning home run, his third of this postseason, put the A’s ahead.

Advertisement

After Springer’s first homer, the Astros extended their lead to 3-1 on Carlos Correa’s groundout in the fourth that scored Michael Brantley, who doubled leading off.

Chad Pinter led off the bottom half with a 453-foot homer to right-center, the longest homer at Dodger Stadium this season.

Indians expect manager Terry Francona to return to dugout next season

The Cleveland Indians expect manager Terry Francona to return for the 2021 season after he missed 48 games in 2020 due to health reasons.

President of baseball operations Chris Antonetti said that the 61-year Francona is back home in Arizona resting and recovering. Francona was hospitalized during the season after undergoing surgery for a gastrointestinal issue and then dealing with blood clotting complications.

Antonetti has been in daily contact with Francona, Cleveland’s manager for the past eight seasons. The Indians have made the playoffs eight times since he came to the club in 2013.

“He’s starting to feel better and he’s really confident he’ll be able to manage right from the start next season,” Antonetti said on a Zoom call.

Francona is expected to speak with the media Wednesday. He’s missed time over the past three seasons for a variety of medical reasons.

First-base coach Sandy Alomar Jr. managed the Indians while Francona was out.

Mike Clevinger makes Padres roster

Righthander Mike Clevinger was added to the 28-player roster for the San Diego Padres for the NL Division Series and starting Game 1 against the Los Angeles Dodgers after missing the first round of the playoffs.

Advertisement

While Clevinger was among the 15 pitchers on the Padres roster released Tuesday, fellow starter Dinelson Lamet was again left off because of injury. Clevinger (elbow impingement) and Lamet (biceps tightness) both got hurt in their final regular-season starts and weren’t on the roster for the wild-card round against St. Louis.

The Padres last week became the first team to use eight or more pitchers in three consecutive playoff games. Nine relievers combined on a four-hit shutout in the clinching Game 3.

The Dodgers added a pitcher to their roster for the NLDS, where they will have 14 pitchers and 14 position players after carrying only 13 pitchers for the first round series against Milwaukee.

Righthanded reliever Dylan Floro (3-0, 2.59 ERA) was the pitcher added for the longer NLDS. Floro struck out 19 with only four walks in his 25 appearances during the regular season.