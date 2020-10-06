Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm sweep up second WNBA championship in three seasons

The Storm joined Minnesota and Houston as the only franchises to win four championships.

It’s the fourth title in franchise history for the Storm, who also won in 2004, 2010, and 2018. Seattle had pretty much the same core group that won the 2018 championship back for this year, led by Stewart, Sue Bird, and Jewell Loyd.

BRADENTON, Fla. — Breanna Stewart scored 26 points, and the Seattle Storm won their second WNBA championship in three season, sweeping the Las Vegas Aces with a 92-59 rout Tuesday night.

Seattle has now won a record 11 games in a row in the WNBA Finals, dating to the team’s first championship in 2004. Bird has been a part of all of them. The veteran guard, who turns 40 next week, was once again a catalyst for the Storm.

“I don’t cheat, I don’t cheat the game. I do what I have to do to be able to play at a high level,” said Bird, who missed all of last season with a knee injury and only played in half of the team’s regular-season games while dealing with a bone bruise.

She finished with 5 points and seven assists. She finished the finals averaging 11 assists in the three games.

“We’re chill. We’re made for a wubble,” Bird said. “We don’t get too high or low. You saw it off the court with what we stood for and saw it on the court with how we played.”

Seattle's Breanna Stewart, left, and Sue Bird celebrate after the team won the WNBA Championship on Tuesday. Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Stewart set a WNBA record by scoring more than 20 points for the sixth straight finals game. She earned WNBA Finals MVP honors for the second time in her young career, becoming the fifth player to win multiple finals MVPs.

The play of the 26-year-old UConn product showed she had fully recovered from a torn Achilles' tendon that sidelined her for the entire 2019 season.

Stewart and Bird were both on the bench for most of the fourth quarter with the game well in hand. The 33-point margin of victory was the biggest in WNBA Finals history.

The team shared hugs at center court after the final buzzer as yellow and green confetti streamed down on them.

A’ja Wilson, the league’s regular-season MVP, tried to keep the Aces alive. She had 14 of her 18 points in the first quarter, hitting five of her nine shots. She also took four of the team’s six free throws in the period. The Aces, who led the league by averaging more than 23 attempts in the regular season, only had five total in Game 2. Coach Bill Laimbeer voiced his displeasure that the team couldn’t get to the foul line Sunday.

“I know it hurts. But end of the day you learn and grow from it,” Wilson said. “I know I grew from it. That’s a success in my book and I’m going to keep growing.”

Despite scoring the first 7 points of the game, Las Vegas trailed, 23-21, after one quarter after the Storm closed the period on an 11-2 run. Seattle then scored the first 6 points of the second. Stewart picked up her third foul early in the quarter and had to sit for the final seven-plus minutes.

It didn’t matter as Seattle extended its 2-point advantage to 43-34 at the half.

Seattle's Breanna Stewart grabs a rebound during the first half of Tuesday's game. Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Seattle put the game away in the third quarter, scoring 12 of the first 14 points in the period.

The Aces' future is bright. The team was missing Liz Cambage and Kelsey Plum — starters from last year. Cambage was granted a medical exemption to skip playing this season in the bubble. Plum tore her Achilles' tendon.

The Aces also clearly could have used Sixth Woman of the Year Dearica Hamby in the series. She said Monday she had been dealing with a quad injury for the past two months and felt her right knee get injured in Game 3 of the semifinals against Connecticut. Hamby played through the injury to finish that game but didn’t return. She said she most likely wouldn’t need surgery. She averaged 13.0 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.7 steals during the regular season.