Bruins get a Friday deadline on potential Oliver Ekman-Larsson trade

Ekman-Larsson has a full no-movement clause, but would reportedly waive it to play for either the Bruins or Canucks. He has seven years left on a deal worth $8.25 million annually against the salary cap.

His agent, Kevin Epp , told TSN in Canada on Tuesday that the defenseman would remain in Arizona if the Coyotes couldn’t reach a deal to move their captain by Friday, when the free-agent frenzy opens at noon.

Either Oliver Ekman-Larsson arrives in Boston by Friday, or he won’t be coming at all.

Ekman-Larsson is a quality player, but would be an expensive add. He makes $8 million in actual salary (not cap hit) next year, which would put him ahead of every Bruin except Charlie Coyle, who will also make $8M. Ekman-Larsson’s salary spikes to $10.5M in the three years after that. His no-movement clause lasts to the end of the deal (2027).

The 29-year-old defender, drafted sixth overall by the Coyotes in 2009, does not run a power play as crisply as Bruins unrestricted-free-agent-to-be Torey Krug. He does, however, offer more size (6 feet, 2 inches, and 200 pounds) and goal-scoring ability from the point (93 the last six years). Both are qualities the Bruins desire. He is a more well-rounded player than Krug, shouldering more of an even strength, penalty kill and defensive-zone load while driving offensive play. Like Krug, he is a left shot.

To pry him loose, Boston or Vancouver would have to send Arizona a package of prospects, players, and picks. Sportsnet in Canada reported last weekend that new Arizona GM Bill Armstrong and his staff preferred Boston’s prospect pool to Vancouver’s, but that the latter club was more eager to strike a deal.

Arizona, which has UFA-to-be Taylor Hall on the books for a few more days, is reportedly looking to shed salary. The Coyotes are also hunting draft picks. In August, they surrendered their 2020 second-rounder and 2021 first-rounder for violating the NHL’s combine testing policy under former GM John Chayka.

If they acquired Captain Coyote, the Bruins would hope an upgrade in surrounding cast would boost his production (last year: 9-21—30 in 66 games). In theory, Ekman-Larsson could serve the Bruins' defense corps in several ways: He could replace Krug as Brandon Carlo’s partner, boosting that pairing’s three-zone effectiveness. He could help ease the transition of Matt Grzelcyk into a top-four role, and assume the No. 1 PP quarterback role until Grzelcyk is ready. He could take some of the defensive load off Zdeno Chara, should the latter return. The two-year Arizona captain would fit in the Bruins' mature dressing room.

He would be an upgrade on Krug, but at a significant cost. The Bruins, who will be offering megabucks to Charlie McAvoy in two years and David Pastrnak in three, may not wish to commit seven-times-$8.25M to this player. The Coyotes may not wish to sweeten the deal financially.

If the sides can’t meet, and Krug walks, the Bruins will have to fill a major hole.

Chill to start Draft

The Bruins were set to be spectators during the pick-making portion of Tuesday’s first round, having surrendered their first-rounder (27th overall) last February in the Ondrej Kase-David Backes swap with the Ducks.

They also lacked a fourth-rounder (120th), having shipped that to the Devils in the Feb. 2019 trade for Marcus Johansson.

Their picks — a second (58th overall), third (89th), fifth (151st), sixth (182nd), and seventh (213th) — will be made Wednesday. And as we have seen in past drafts, they will be part of a crapshoot.

The Bruins have chosen 58th overall once before: In 1969, when they took center Jeremy (Jerry) Wright from the WCHL’s Calgary Centennials. Total NHL and WHA games: Zero.

Other recent second-round picks include defenseman Axel Andersson, taken 57th in 2018 and dealt to the Ducks along with the first-rounder and Backes; highly regarded center Jack Studnicka (53rd, 2017); and winger Ryan Donato (56th, 2014), who will play for his third team in three seasons after the Sharks acquired him from the Wild this week.

The Bruins last selected 89th overall in 1999, when they plucked big-bodied winger Kyle Wanvig from WHL Kootenay. He did not sign and re-entered the draft in 2001, Minnesota taking him in the second round (36th overall). He produced 15 points in 75 NHL games.

Then-Bruins GM Mike O’Connell felt Wanvig’s salary demands ($700,000 a year) were too rich for a third-round pick, so he set up a deal before the 2001 draft. Wanvig’s rights were heading to the Maple Leafs for winger Jonas Hoglund, who had 29 goals in 1999-2000 during a brief run on Toronto’s top line with Mats Sundin. But the paperwork didn’t make it to the league before the deadline because a fax jammed in the Leafs' office, rendering the trade invalid.

The Bruins' best third-rounder of recent vintage was Brad Marchand (71st, 2006). They took Grzelcyk at 85th overall, in 2012.

Take your pick

That 2001 Wanvig-Hoglund deal would have also sent a sixth-rounder to Boston. The Leafs wound up taking Russian defender Maxim Kondratiev at 168. Future NHL mainstays in that range who could have been ticketed for the B’s: Dennis Seidenberg (Philadelphia, 172nd), Ryane Clowe (San Jose, 175th), Marek Zidlicky (New York Rangers, 176th), Jussi Jokinen (Dallas, 192nd), and Brooks Laich (Ottawa, 193rd). With their own sixth-rounder, the Bruins took Andrew Alberts at No. 179 . . . Bruins late-rounders of note include Anders Bjork (fifth round, 146th overall, 2014), Matt Hunwick (seventh round, 224th overall, 2004), Nate Thompson (sixth round, 183rd overall, 2003), Andrew Raycroft (fifth round, 135th overall, 1998), P.J. Axelsson (seventh round, 177th overall, 1995), and Hal Gill (eighth round, 207th overall, 1993) . . . Bruins GM Don Sweeney was an eighth-rounder (166th overall) in 1984. He played the fourth-most regular-season games (1,115) of any player drafted that late. Only Luc Robitaille, Kelly Buchberger, and Gary Suter played more. (This does not include undrafted players like Wayne Gretzky and Gordie Howe, but it’s a fun piece of trivia.)

