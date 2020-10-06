Coach Mike Vrabel says Titans hope NFL allows them to return Wednesday

NASHVILLE — Coach Mike Vrabel said the Tennessee Titans stand by how they’ve followed the NFL’s protocols for the coronavirus pandemic and hope the league will allow the team back inside the building Wednesday.

The NFL’s first team to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak has had a couple of what Vrabel called “really good days” with testing, and the coach said they’re hoping for more good news early Wednesday.

“And then we'll kind of see where we're at with the league and hopeful to return and get back in the building,” Vrabel said.