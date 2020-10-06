Duxbury volleyball happy to open season with three-set victory

Duxbury (1-0) cruised to a 3-0 (25-11, 25-11, 25-15) win over Silver Lake (0-2) at Duxbury High School. The Dragons relied on their depth, getting contributions from seniors Sarah Leonard, Nora Buell, Livy Antaya, Liz Lemieux, and Ruel, plus juniors Mackenzie Proukou and Katie Quilty and several underclassmen.

“We’re all just happy to actually be playing,” senior Emma Ruel said. “We all thought there was going to be no chance at a season. Just to have the small amount of games that we have, it’s a dream come true.”

Late in the third set, with the match all but sealed Tuesday, it was easy to see smiles creeping through the masks of the Duxbury volleyball players on the sideline.

The Dragons, coincidentally, lost the first point in all three sets, but they never trailed after that in either of the first two. In the third set, Silver Lake jumped out to a 6-1 lead, but the Dragons used an extended 20-5 run to seize command.

“I’m very pleased,” Duxbury coach Pam Thomas said. “We’re working on certain skill sets for different people, and we were able to get everyone in and get them a chance to have some game play.”

While the masks and cleaning volleyballs will take some getting used to, the flow largely resembled a typical volleyball match. The main difference was the green 3-foot line on both sides of the net that players couldn’t cross, yet the adjustment wasn’t too taxing for those involved.

As Thomas put it, the match was “uneventful” from a rules standpoint, which she believes was a great development.

“We’re all used to it,” Antaya said. “We’ve been really cautious about where the sets need to be, where the passes need to be. That’s definitely something we’re working on, and I thought we did really well tonight. Everyone was really communicating with each other.”

Hingham 3, Plymouth North 0 — Zoe Bogle was named player of the match for the Harborwomen (2-0) in a 25-17, 25-17, 25-18 win.

Boys' cross-country

Franklin 19, Milford 44 — Senior Nick Calitri earned top honors with a 16:01 finish on the 3.05-mile course in the Hockomock League win for the Panthers.

St. John’s Prep 15, St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 48 — First-place finisher George Nikolakopoulos covered the 5K course in 18:36 for Prep in the Catholic Conference victory in Shrewsbury.

Girls' cross-country

Hingham 15, Duxbury 50 — Pria Parker placed first overall for the Harborwomen (1-0) with a 19:07 finish on the 3-mile course.

Milford 27, Franklin 30 — The Hawks swept the top three spots with junior Emma Lawrence (19:17), sophomore Sydney Kalil (20:08), and senior Kerry O’Connor (20:32) leading the way.

Whitman-Hanson 19, Plymouth North 38 — Myah Kamperides paced the host Panthers (1-1), completing the 2.7-mile course in 18:15 in the Patriot League victory.

Field hockey

Bishop Fenwick 5, Central Catholic 1 — Junior captain Grace Morey scored two goals and chipped in an assist and senior captain Cat Elias notched 14 saves in a win for the Crusaders (1-0-1).

Bishop Stang 1, Bishop Feehan 0 — Alyssa Farias’s solo effort with 3:40 left lifted host Stang to the Catholic Central victory.

Franklin 10, Milford 0 — Sophomore Kaitlyn Carney scored a hat trick and dished out a trio of assists for the Panthers (1-0).

Ipswich 1, Rockport 0 — Rowan Galanis scored the winner for the Tigers (2-0).

Newburyport 3, Pentucket 2 — Callie Beauparlant scored twice to lead the Clippers (2-0) to the Cape Ann win.

North Reading 7, Triton 1 — Ava Czarnota rang up three goals and two assists for the Hornets in the Cape Ann win.

Oliver Ames 5, North Attleborough 1 — Julia McLaine and Georgia Costello each scored twice to lift the Tigers.

Boys' golf

Bishop Stang 169, Austin Prep 139 — Two sophomores led the way for the Spartans (4-0), with Kyle Farias posting an even-par 36 and Redmond Podkowa contributing a 40 at the Country Club of New Bedford.

Bridgewater-Raynham 87, Dartmouth 68 — Justin Peters was the low score with 38 to earn 25 points, pacing the Trojans (4-0).

Canton 146, Stoughton 189 — Thomas Singleton and Mike Leonetti both shot 36 to pace the Bulldogs (3-0).

Dedham 284, Norwood 229 — Senior captain Nick Spadorcia and sophomore Sean Dittmeier carded 1-over-par 37s at Norwood Country Club to propel the Mustangs to the Tri-Valley League win.

Dover-Sherborn 218, Medfield 230 — The Raiders (3-0) clinched the Tri-Valley League win thanks to freshman Tim Hill’s 2-over-par 32 at Sassamon Trace Golf Course.

Duxbury 253, Marshfield 257 — Andrew Curley shot a 39 with five pars to lead the Dragons.

Hanover 251, North Quincy 286 — Jack Daly carded a 4-over-over 39 and Gavin Graybill added 40 for Hanover in the Patriot League win at Granite Links GC. Tom Roche had a 40 for North Quincy.

Hingham 211, Plymouth North 235 — The Harbormen improved to 5-0 behind performances from Luke Macdonald and Bobby Pierce, both of whom shot a 2-over-par 33 at Southers Marsh Golf Club.

Mansfield 160, King Philip 171 — Brian See carded a 39 to lead the Hornets (3-0) to the Hockomock League win at Wentworth Hills Country Club.

Melrose 50, Stoneham 22 — Freshman Charlie Haggerty shot a 1-under-par 34 at Mount Hood Golf Course to lead the Red Raiders (4-0) to a Middlesex League victory.

Oliver Ames 161, North Attleborough 165 — Down four strokes with one group to finish, Jake Kaplan shot 1-over-par over his last seven holes to lift the Tigers (3-0).

Plymouth South 258, Quincy 291 — Nolan Skaggs fired a 2-over-par 38 at Atlantic Country Club to lead South to the Patriot League win.

Rockport 127, Pentucket 85 — Bowen Slingluff scored a match-high 29 points and twins Jack (24) and Will Cahill (23) helped Rockport to a 127-85 Cape Ann win at Haverhill Country Club.

Silver Lake 262, Whitman-Hanson 267 — Michael Sylvester (4-over-par 40) paced a balanced Laker attack in the Patriot League win at Halifax CC. W-H’s Aidan Miller (38) was the medalist.

St. John’s Prep 231, BC High 236 — Aidan LeBlanc (35), Brandon Ferrin (37), and Alex Landry (37) paced the Eagles to the Catholic Conference win at Far Corner GC. Devon Regan (36), Connor Kennedy (37), and Nick McCabe (38) led BC High.

St. Mary’s 198, Cardinal Spellman 143 — Junior Aidan Emmerich led the Spartans (1-3) with an even-par 36 at DW Field Golf Course in the Catholic Central win.

Wayland 98, Boston Latin 76 — Sophomore Austin Russell led the charge for the Warriors with a personal-record 17 points.

Winchester 42.5, Reading 29.5 — Phil Sughrew won his match, 7 and 2, for Winchester.

Xaverian 238, Catholic Memorial 272 — Junior Spencer Dumas turned in an even-par 36 at Wellesley Country Club in the Catholic Conference win for the host Hawks (3-1).

Boys' soccer

Barnstable 1, Sandwich 0 — J. Da Silva pounced on a loose ball to fire home the winner in the 30th minute for the Red Raiders (1-0) in the Cape & Islands win.

BC High 3, Catholic Memorial 0 — Seniors Anatolily Berezyuk and Ted Limbert scored and Giovanni Coraluppi recorded three saves in his first varsity start for the Eagles.

Duxbury 2, Silver Lake 0 — Sophomore Nick Harati and junior Nolan Kirk-Elliot provided the goals and Thomas Donnelly had a clean sheet for the Dragons (1-1).

Hingham 3, Plymouth North 2 — Senior Paul Forbes tallied two goals and sophomore Cole Sampson added a third to put the Harbormen on top in the Patriot League.

Marshfield 4, Whitman-Hanson 0 — Harry Cooley netted a pair of second-half goals and Jack Price posted his second consecutive clean sheet for the Rams (2-0) in the Patriot League win.

Masconomet 9, Salem 0 — Senior Carmine DiPietrantonio’s hat trick helped the Chieftains (1-0) to a decisive Northeastern Conference win in their season opener.

Milton 3, Walpole 2 — Sophomore Justin Gomes scored twice and sophomore Ian Wick made six saves to lead the Wildcats.

Nauset 8, Dennis-Yarmouth 0 — Chris Pombo, Benny Labranche, and Nate Watring netted two goals apiece for the host Warriors (2-0) in the Cape & Islands win.

Needham 2, Brookline 0 — Dan Faynstein scored both goals for the Rockets in the Bay State Conference win.

Pembroke 8, Quincy 1 — Senior captain Luke Saia scored a hat trick and added an assist in a win for the Titans (2-0).

Weymouth 2, Braintree 1 — Junior Caio Soares converted a penalty kick early in the fourth quarter then connected from the top of the box, 25 yards out, with two minutes remaining as the Wildcats came back to win the teams’ Bay State Conference opener.

Xaverian 4, Malden Catholic 0 — Senior Liam Foley finished off his three-goal performance in the third quarter with a rocket to the top left corner of the net as the Hawks kicked off the season with the Catholic Conference win.

Girls' soccer

Hingham 4, Plymouth North 2 — Claire Murray scored a pair of goals for the visiting Harborwomen (2-0) in the Patriot League win.

Needham 1, Brookline 0 — Caroline Hood finished off a long through ball from Maddie Ledbury two minutes into the second half as the visiting Rockets earned a well-played Bay State Conference win.

Sandwich 1, Barnstable 0 — Sarah Lustic registered the clean sheet and senior Bridget Gleason scored the winner to lift the Blue Knights (1-0) to the Cape & Islands victory.

Whitman-Hanson 2, Marshfield 1 — Kelsee Wozniak and Kayla Cassidy scored for the Panthers (2-0) and Ava Melia, Skylar Jordan, and Anna Sullivan turned in strong performances in the Patriot League victory.