EMass field hockey preview: Players to Watch in Fall I season

Hannah Blomquist, Westwood — A two-time Tri-Valley League All-Star and reigning league MVP, she captained the Wolverines to a 17-2-2 season last fall.

The 2020 field hockey season will be limited this fall, with the majority of teams playing 10 games over an abbreviated six-week regular season, with no postseason. And with the MIAA modifications to play safely — 7 vs. 7 play, no penalty corners, all players must be 5 yards away on free hits, and no bully’s (alternate possessions) — the game will be played differently. But, there will be no shortage of talent. Here are 12 players that merit attention.

Katie Devine, Lexington — Before leaving for Boston University, the reigning Liberty co-MVP takes one more tour through the Middlesex League.

Camryn Foster, Needham — As a junior, she recorded 10 shutouts and a .923 save percentage.

Jackie Goode, Weston — The senior captain has already produced four goals in a 2-0 start for the Wildcats.

Emma Goodness, Dover-Sherborn — She helped anchor a strong defensive group that was key to winning the Division 2 state title last fall.

Natalie Griffin, Walpole — In 2019, she anchored a defense which allowed total goals and also contributed five goals and 12 assists.

Erin Little, Acton-Boxborough — The Boston University recruit will try to build on a stellar junior campaign in which she netted 17 goals and had 18 assists.

Paige Gillette and Hanna Medwar, Andover — As a first-year keeper, Gillette recorded 14 shutouts, allowing 17 goals in 23 games. Headed to Middlebury in 2021, Medwar tallied 17 goals and 18 assists last fall in leading the Golden Warriors to the D1 North title.

Mia Sulah, Gloucester — With 22 goals and 15 assists last season as a junior, she became the program’s career scoring leader (65 goals, 46 assists), helping Gloucester reach the Division 2 North Final.

Macey White, Sandwich — The University of New Hampshire commit was a Cape & Islands League All-Star a year ago.

Kyle Wilson, Hingham — The junior has started fast this season, with a pair of goals, including the game-tying goal in a 3-3 draw against Plymouth North.