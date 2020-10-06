Explosive, surging Toronto promises Revolution a tough test

“Toronto is the team, whether they’re playing well or not well, they have the talent to punish you,” defender Andrew Farrell said. “And they’re playing well right now, so it’s going to be a dangerous game, but the guys are going to be up for it.”

The Revs (5-3-7, 22 pts.) played Nashville SC to a scoreless draw at home on Saturday, and they’ll play their final eight matches in a span of 33 days. Sitting sixth in the East, they expect this match to be one that may alter the direction of their season.

The Revolution host Toronto FC at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Gillette Stadium, the second game of three in eight days as they begin what they hope is a stretch run to the Eastern Conference playoffs.

The Revs played to a scoreless draw with Toronto on July 21 in the MLS Is Back tournament. Toronto (9-2-4, 31) holds the No. 2 spot in the Eastern Conference, tied with top-seeded Columbus on points, and is also unbeaten in its last five matches (4-0-1).

Even though the Revs' offense has been lackluster all season, their defense has held firm, allowing just one goal in their last four games. Saturday’s shutout was their sixth in 13 matches.

“I think it’s been good the last four games," Farrell said. “I think we’re just getting in a routine. It’s been very similar lineups, so I think we’re getting used to each other a little bit more with this crazy season. I think it’s not even just Matt [Turner] and the back four. I think Scotty [Caldwell] being in the last couple of games has helped us a lot. Tommy [McNamara], Matt Polster, and then everybody in front of us. It’s not just the back line and the goalkeeper. It’s been everybody defending.”

Polster will not be available Wednesday, missing his second straight match due to a head injury he suffered in the Revs' 2-0 win over DC United on Sept. 28. Revolution coach Bruce Arena said, however, he expects left back Alex Buttner to be available after not playing in the last two games due to injury.

Arena noted the defense must contain Toronto’s main playmaker, midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo. The 29-year-old Spaniard has seven goals and nine assists in 15 matches, and has scored in four consecutive contests.

“I think he’s done well, and obviously Toronto is in great form right now with their past two results. All their guys are flying right now and they’re going to be a tough task for us on Wednesday,” midfielder Lee Nguyen said. “Pozuelo is going to be a tough guy for us, he’s going to be the guy that creates everything for them, so we’ve got to make sure we have him locked down.”