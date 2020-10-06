Mohamed Sanu, released by the Patriots before the season, cut loose by San Francisco

But with Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk both healthy, and Richie James Jr. set to come off the injured reserve list soon, the Niners no longer had a need for the 31-year-old Sanu, whom the receiver-light Patriots acquired from Atlanta for a second-round pick last October.

Sanu originally signed with the 49ers as a free agent on Sept 18, two weeks after the Patriots released him . He appeared in each of San Francisco’s last three games and had one catch for nine yards.

“I have a lot of respect for Mo, but, ultimately, things just didn’t work out,” Bill Belichick said on Sept. 4, after Sanu — who needed offseason surgery for a high ankle sprain he suffered in his third game with New England — caught just 27 balls for 218 yards and a touchdown in nine games, including the playoff loss to Tennessee. “I think he tried very hard. I think we tried hard. I don’t think it was anybody’s fault or anything like that. It was just one of those situations that just didn’t work out as well as I think everyone hoped it would have when the transaction was made.”

Sanu has 404 catches for 4,516 yards and 26 TDs in 118 career games.

Also Tuesday, San Francisco released tight end Charlie Taumoepeau from its practice squad.