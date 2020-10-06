Monday’s quarterback shuffle was an ugly reminder for Patriots how most of the NFL lives

The stats don’t lie. With a combined QB effort that produced three interceptions — one of them a pick-six — a killer sack before halftime, and another sack/fumble to rob a few more points in the third quarter, that gave us 172 total passing yards and a combined 43.8 passer rating, that was never, ever going to be enough against the high-flying, high-scoring Chiefs.

The carnage at quarterback doomed any chance the Patriots had of pulling off an upset Monday night in Kansas City , when the backup carousel that spun from Brian Hoyer to Jarrett Stidham was not nearly good enough to compete with the NFL’s best.

That was bad enough, but the mayhem also gave Patriots Nation was a decidedly unwelcome glimpse at the other side of quarterback life. A vivid (and let’s face it, scary) reminder of what, in most NFL cities, is the rule rather than the exception. Quarterback stability, coveted by all, is achieved only by a precious few. New England, spoiled by the most stable quarterback of them all, then teased by a most exciting replacement, got a heavy dose of a different NFL reality Monday night.

When Hoyer took that inexplicable sack on the last play before halftime, forgetting he had no timeouts left and taking the chance for a chip-shot field goal off the board, we might as well have been at the Meadowlands, watching either of the New York disasters, Sam Darnold or Daniel Jones. When Stidham underthrew a fourth-quarter heave to Damiere Bird so much it was easily picked off, we might as well have been in Washington, watching Dwayne Haskins cling to his job.

Take a tour around the league anywhere but in Seattle, or Green Bay, or Baltimore, or (surprise) Buffalo, or of course Kansas City. You’ll find plenty more quarterbacks making mistakes like the fumble Stidham lost deep in Chiefs territory, one that cost the Patriots more points, than you’ll find throws like the beautiful corner fade to N’Keal Harry for Stidham’s first career touchdown, his only highlight against two picks. Quarterback conundrums are everywhere, perpetual desperate searches for the franchise guy keeping so many on a permanent wheel of mediocrity.

You’ll find Derek Carr in Vegas or Carson Wentz in Philly, great one week and awful the next. You’ll find Dak Prescott in Dallas or Baker Mayfield in Cleveland, world beaters one night, game-killers the next. You can get excited by Justin Herbert in San Diego or Brett Rypien in Denver, but pump the brakes knowing there is no guarantee of their future success.

For two decades, the Patriots cornered the market on stability. Not only with Tom Brady or the parade of capable backups — Jimmy Garoppolo, Jacoby Brissett, Matt Cassel — that occasionally took his place, but even more impressively, with the quick-fix substitute they signed once Brady bolted for Tampa Bay.

The first three games of Cam Newton’s Patriots life weren’t perfect, but they were impressive. New system, global pandemic, dearth of offensive weapons around him. None of it seemed to matter, with Newton guiding the offense as if he’d been here for years. His seamless transition left the rest of the NFL wondering how in the world they’d managed to let a Hall of Fame coach get his hands on another MVP.

But when Newton was unavailable to play this week because he tested positive for COVID-19, the start went to the veteran Hoyer, on the assumption his experience would at least avoid situational mistakes like the ones that ended up getting him benched near the end of the third quarter.

“It’s disappointing,” Hoyer said. “You never want to get taken out of a game. Coach made the decision and I understand. Just two bad decisions in the red area really cost us points. It’s frustrating. It’s disappointing. I have to do a better job.”

Stidham was better, if only slightly, and should certainly earn the start if Newton is out for another week.

“Obviously I want Cam to get better and have him get back in the room as soon as possible,” Stidham said. "Saturday morning, finding out [he wouldn’t play], I was going over the game plan, making sure I was good on stuff. That’s what I was focused on, trying to make sure I was ready to go.

“Obviously it’s nice to get out there and to play and to get those reps, but obviously very frustrating to not come away with the win, throwing the two interceptions. I think I’ll be able to take a deeper look when I watch the film, definitely some better throws I could have made out there. I’m anxious to watch the film and see what I can do better.”

The only thing we really know about 2020 is that we don’t know at all what might happen, and maybe Newton will string together enough consecutive negative COVID-19 tests to be cleared to play Sunday against the Broncos. Maybe he’ll be back under center and back in control, and the Patriots will reclaim some of the stability that has defined the position for so long.

Or maybe not, and the Patriots well spend another week in the purgatory the rest of the NFL knows all too well.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist.