NFL Week 4: It seems homefield advantage doesn’t mean much in 2020

The NFL’s new road-field advantage is where we begin the Week 4 review:

Week 4 was a banner week for road teams, who went 9-6 overall and won eight of the 12 games on Sunday. It marked the second straight week that road teams won the majority of games (9-6-1 in Week 3), and for the season home teams are 31-31-1.

Each NFL stadium this year should be fitted with a welcome mat: “Road Sweet Road.”

▪ With some stadiums not allowing fans and others only allowing a fraction of capacity, teams aren’t having much trouble playing on the road. One current offensive coordinator, whose team won on the road this week, told me Monday morning that his team hasn’t had to use a silent snap count on the road this season.

“That’s huge in terms of what you can call, getting guys lined up, pre-snap things you can do,” he said. “There’s really not much difference playing at home or on the road right now.”

It’s still early in the season, and this could just be a statistical blip. In fact, home teams were even worse in 2019, going 27-35 through four weeks, before eventually rebounding to win 51.9 percent of games for the season.

But road success is definitely a new phenomenon. From 2000-2018, home teams had a 0.581 win percentage in Weeks 1-4. From 2015-18, it was 0.571. But in 2019-20 it has dipped to 0.459.

In a way, it’s kind of refreshing. Having no fans takes a large variable out of the equation, making each game more about tactics and execution. May the best team win.

Bill O'Brien had the most expensive roster in the NFL. David J. Phillip/Associated Press

▪ The biggest story of the week was the Texans firing head coach and GM Bill O’Brien after losing to the Vikings to drop to 0-4 and essentially dooming their playoff hopes. But I don’t understand why Texans owner Cal McNair gave O’Brien the quick hook.

No question, the Texans are the biggest disappointment in the NFL. They had a brutal schedule to start the season, but they still should be better than 0-4. The Texans have a bright young franchise quarterback, are coming off a promising season, and have the NFL’s most expensive roster at $254 million in salaries (even after trading away DeAndre Hopkins). O’Brien’s resume is spotty at best – four division titles in six years, but a 52-48 overall record and 2-4 in the playoffs.

That said, firing O’Brien now looks like a panic move by McNair. Why let O’Brien make controversial decisions like trading away Hopkins and trading multiple first-round picks for Laremy Tunsil, only to fire him a year into it? McNair made two mistakes – giving O’Brien all that power in the first place, then not letting him see it through.

▪ Coaching matters in the NFL, and the Browns may have found a good one in Kevin Stefanski. The Browns won their third straight game with a 49-38 thumping of the Cowboys, and last year’s 22nd-ranked scoring offense (20.9 points per game) is now fourth (31.0).

The Browns lead the NFL with 204.5 rushing yards per game and 5.9 yards per carry, and Stefanski has dialed up some impressive schemes and trick plays. Most importantly, Stefanski has been able to tame third-year quarterback Baker Mayfield. Last year Mayfield was second in the NFL with 21 interceptions, on 3.9 percent of his passes. This year he has just two interceptions, on 1.7 percent of passes.

The Browns are also getting great contributions from Myles Garrett, who leads the NFL with five sacks and three forced fumbles.

▪ It would be nice if the 1-3 Cowboys would show up before the fourth quarter. They pulled off the miracle comeback win in Week 2, and almost pulled off big comebacks against the Seahawks and Browns. But Mike McCarthy’s team has been sluggish in the first half. The Cowboys have a minus-20 point differential in the first quarter, minus-23 in the second quarter, even-0 in the third quarter and plus-23 in the fourth quarter.

The Cowboys have allowed the most points in the NFL (36.5 per game), and are lucky not to be 0-4.

▪ This season is turning into one of Haves and Have Nots, with six undefeated teams and four winless teams through four weeks. This year is tied with 2015 for the most undefeated teams of the past decade, and tied with 2017 for most winless teams.

Week 5 features one game of unbeatens (Bills vs. Titans) but no matchup of winless teams.

Russell Wilson is tied with Peyton Manning for the most TD passes through four games in NFL history. Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

▪ Russell Wilson “only” threw two touchdown passes in a 31-23 win at Miami, ending his streak of three straight games with at least four touchdowns. But Wilson threw for 360 yards and further established himself as the MVP front-runner.

His 16 touchdown passes are tied with Peyton Manning for most in NFL history through four games. Wilson leads the league in completion percentage (75.2) and yards per attempt (9.4), and with an unfathomable 136.7 passer rating. The rating is even more impressive when you consider Wilson has thrown two interceptions, which are significant negative factors in the passer rating equation.

▪ Sunday at San Francisco should be Ryan Fitzpatrick’s last chance. He has thrown five picks already, and the 1-3 Dolphins are in danger of letting the season slip away. The Dolphins might as well start the clock on Tua Tagovailoa.

Rashad Fenton had little chance of preventing this N'Keal Harry TD catch on Monday. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

▪ The Chiefs may be 4-0, but they look vulnerable. They were sloppy in a win over the Ravens, and got pushed around at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball against the Patriots. Next Thursday’s game at Buffalo may be a dose of reality.

▪ A total of 79,967 fans attended a game this weekend, with seven out of 15 teams allowing fans. The seven: Panthers (5,120), Bengals (6,243), Bucs (6,383), Texans (12,102), Dolphins (12,369) and Cowboys (25,021). Jerry Jones will never be outdone.

Tracking former Patriots players

▪ Bucs QB Tom Brady: Had a perfect 158.3 rating in the second half against the Chargers, the 16th time in his career he has been perfect in a half (most recently: 2019 vs. Washington). Two of those games Brady has been perfect in the first half, and the other 14 times he has done it in the second half.

▪ Jets WR Chris Hogan: Had 4 catches for 23 yards against the Broncos and is tied for the team lead with 23 targets this season.

▪ Cardinals DE Chandler Jones: Had 4 tackles and a QB hit against the Panthers and has just one sack this season.

▪ Texans WR Brandin Cooks: Had no catches on three targets against the Vikings and has just 10 catches for 138 yards and no touchdowns this season.

▪ Dolphins LB Elandon Roberts: Had a team-high 9 tackles and a forced fumble against Seattle.

Tracking former Patriots coaches

▪ Lions' Matt Patricia: Dropped to 1-3 after losing another 14-point lead, allowing the Saints to score touchdowns on five straight possessions. It’s a minor upset that he lasted longer than O’Brien did this season.

Will Matt Patricia be the next coach to go? Jose Juarez/Associated Press

▪ Texans' Romeo Crennel: He stepped down as defensive coordinator after last season, but now Crennel is the interim coach, taking the reins for the first time since 2012 with Kansas City. Crennel is 28-55 in six years as a head coach with the Browns and Chiefs and, at 73, will be the oldest head coach in NFL history (George Halas, 72 years and 318 days).

▪ Dolphins' Brian Flores: Certainly expected his offense to be better than 24th in points after switching coordinators in the offseason.

▪ Giants' Joe Judge: His team is 0-4 and hasn’t scored a touchdown in two weeks.

▪ Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll: The Bills are fifth in scoring (30.8 per game), Josh Allen is an MVP candidate, and Daboll is a strong early candidate for assistant coach of the year.

Stats of the Week

▪ The 49ers are 0-2 at home and 2-0 at MetLife Stadium.

▪ The Packers and Seahawks have each scored 30-plus points in all four games. The last three teams to do it lost the Super Bowl that year (2011 Patriots, 2013 Broncos, 2018 Rams).

▪ Under Sean McVay, the Rams are 28-0 when leading at halftime.

▪ The Bills are 13-0 all-time when Josh Allen throws and rushes for a touchdown.

▪ Brian Hoyer joined Ryan Fitzpatrick, Chris Chandler, and Gus Frerotte as the only quarterbacks in the Super Bowl era to start for at least seven different teams.

▪ The 1-2-1 Eagles have run three plays all season while leading in the fourth quarter, and are in first place in the NFC East.