Patriots have no date set for Cam Newton’s return despite reports he is asymptomatic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While the possibility exists that Cam Newton could return to action Sunday against the Broncos, the Patriots are preparing for all scenarios.

Despite reports the quarterback is asymptomatic after testing positive for COVID-19 Friday, the club has no specific expectations or a targeted date for his return, according to a league source.

New England hosts Denver on Sunday, followed by a bye, then another home game against San Francisco in Week 7.