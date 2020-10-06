Patriots have no date set for Cam Newton’s return despite reports he is asymptomatic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While the possibility exists that Cam Newton could return to action Sunday against the Broncos, the Patriots are preparing for all scenarios.
Despite reports the quarterback is asymptomatic after testing positive for COVID-19 Friday, the club has no specific expectations or a targeted date for his return, according to a league source.
New England hosts Denver on Sunday, followed by a bye, then another home game against San Francisco in Week 7.
The Patriots offense struggled without Newton in Monday night’s loss to the Chiefs. Both Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham had two turnovers apiece, though Stidham’s pick-six went through Julian Edelman’s hands.
Stidham was able to provide a spark when he replaced Hoyer following the starter’s second red-zone turnover midway through the third quarter.
The second-year quarterback threw a picture-perfect end-zone fade to N’Keal Harry to cut New England’s deficit to 13-10 before the hosts scored a pair of touchdowns, including Tyrann Mathieu’s interception return for a touchdown.
If Newton can’t play Sunday, it’s likely Stidham would get the nod for his first NFL start.
