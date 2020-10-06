Patriots reportedly place practice squad player Bill Murray on COVID-IR

The Patriots placed practice squad player Bill Murray on the COVID-IR list on Tuesday, according to ESPN.
Players go on the COVID-IR if they test positive for coronavirus or come in close contact with someone who has.
Patriots quarterback Cam Newton went on the list on Saturday, a day after he tested positive for COVID-19. New England’s game against the Chiefs was pushed back a day so more testing could be completed before the team traveled to Kansas City.
All the Patriots' tests, including those from Monday night after the Patriots lost to the Chiefs, have reportedly come back negative.
Newton was the only Patriot placed on the COVID-IR up until Murray on Tuesday.
Advertisement
Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.