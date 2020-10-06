‘That’s what my dad wanted me to do:’ Patriots' James White honors late father after first game back

The 28-year-old Patriots running back was overcome with emotions, thinking about the encouraging texts he would receive from his father, Tyrone, the night before a game.

He put his head down, rubbed his eyes, and exhaled.

Sunday, however, ahead of New England’s date with the Kansas City Chiefs, there was no text.

Two weeks ago, Tyrone was killed in a car crash in Florida. According to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, White’s mother, Lisa, was driving while Tyrone rode in the passenger seat. As Lisa attempted to make a left turn, another vehicle struck the passenger side of her car. The Whites’s vehicle then slid sideways and ended up coming to a stop on its roof on the sidewalk. The engine compartment of the other vehicle caught fire.

When local deputies and fire rescue arrived, Tyrone, 59, was pronounced dead at the scene. Lisa, 58, was immediately transported to the hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

After missing a week of practice and two games, White rejoined the team this week.

Before his return to the field Monday, White sifted through his messages in order to re-read the text his father had sent the night before the Patriots' Sunday night showdown against Seattle Seahawks, the night before the fatal crash.

“It’s just a simple text he would send,” White said, closing his eyes and fighting through tears. “Just to prepare me for games.”

White’s eyes stayed glossy as he fondly remembered Tyrone, a captain of the Miami-Dade Police Department. He credited his father as one of the reasons why he pursued football, and even managed to crack a smile while recalling his youth seasons playing for him.

“Obviously, it’s not always fun having your dad be your coach, but he pushed me and made me who I am today,” White said. “He meant everything to me. He pushed me. He wouldn’t always tell me what I wanted to hear, but he always wanted me to do the right thing and push myself to be the best that I could be.”

The past two weeks have been a whirlwind, as White not only grieves the loss of his father and supports his recovering mother, but also navigates the aftermath of the Patriots' first case of coronavirus.

Starting quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for the virus on Friday, prompting the league to postpone the Patriots-Chiefs game originally scheduled for Sunday afternoon. Players have since been tested multiple times per day, with all results thus far coming back negative.

White’s wife, Diana, is pregnant with the couple’s second child, adding to the stress and heightening the family’s health concerns.

“There’s kind of a lot going on at one time,” White said.

The couple’s first son, Xzavier, also celebrated his first birthday, two days following Tyrone’s death. In an Instagram post that afternoon, White wrote he hoped he could be “as good of a father” as Tyrone was to him and his brother.

“There were a lot of emotions,” he said of that day. “I was at the hospital with my mom all day long, just came home for a couple of hours to give him a cake and things of that nature. I went back to stay the night with my mom.”

According to White, his mother is continuing to progress. Her improving condition, along with the love from his teammates, has uplifted him over the past couple of weeks.

“Just trying to keep as much positive thoughts in my mind as possible,” he said. “I don’t know how long it will take me to push through it all. It all just seems so surreal. Being in the locker room kind of keeps my mind at ease.”

In New England’s 26-10 loss to the Chiefs, White caught seven passes for 38 yards, and rushed for another 21 on three carries. One of the league’s best pass-catching backs, he remains a crucial component to New England’s backfield, which just lost Sony Michel to injured reserve with a quad injury.

With Michel missing at least the next three games, White, Rex Burkhead, and Damien Harris will likely get the bulk of the carries.

The Patriots host the Denver Broncos in Week 5, before having Week 6 off.

“I’m just trying to push through,” White said. “Because that’s what my dad wanted me to do.”

