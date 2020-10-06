Tom Brady loses a weapon: Buccaneers TE O.J. Howard ruptures Achilles' tendon, out for season

Howard, the 19th overall pick in the 2017 draft, had 11 receptions for 146 yards and two touchdowns in four games, helping the Bucs to a 3-1 start. He had a 28-yard TD reception before being injured early in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 38-31 victory over the Chargers.

The Bucs placed the fourth-year pro on injured reserve Tuesday, the third time in Howard’s career that an injury has ended his season prematurely.

Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard will miss the remainder of the season after rupturing his right Achilles' tendon.

Howard will be replaced in the lineup by Cameron Brate. The sixth-year pro has 28 career touchdown receptions but hasn’t played much this season with Howard and Rob Gronkowski handling most of the tight end duties in the Tom Brady-led offense.

“You can’t replace him. You just put the next guy in and put in the game plan what he does best,’’ coach Bruce Arians said.

“Cam Brate, Tanner Hudson. Those guys can do things, too. But they can’t be O.J. O’J.’s a special guy,” Arians added. “Obviously, we’ll sorely miss him. But one man’s injury is another man’s opportunity.”

Brate has 196 career receptions for 2,159 yards. His lone catch this season, a 3-yarder against the Chargers, was for a touchdown.

Brate’s role will increase beginning Thursday night against the Bears.

49ers dump Mohamed Sanu

The 49ers released wide receiver Mohamed Sanu, who was cut by the Patriots earlier this season.





Sanu, 31, originally signed with the 49ers as a free agent Sept 18. He appeared in each of the team’s last three games and had one catch for 9 yards.

But with Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk healthy and Richie James Jr. set to come off the injured reserve list soon, the Niners no longer had a need for Sanu.

Packers: Fans for home games on hold

The Packers said any plans to have fans for home games this season are on indefinite hold because of high COVID-19 rates in the area.

Packers officials said fans won’t be admitted until there’s a “marked improvement in the rate of hospitalizations, as well as the community infection rate and positivity rate.”

The Packers have played two of their eight scheduled home games already. They don’t have another home game until Nov. 1 against the Minnesota Vikings.

During his Zoom session after the Packers’ 30-16 victory over the Falcons Monday night, Packers coach Matt LaFleur had asked area residents to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Ryan Fitzpatrick to remain Dolphins QB

Ryan Fitzpatrick will remain the Dolphins’ starting quarterback for at least another week, further delaying the NFL debut of Tua Tagovailoa. The disclosure ended speculation coach Brian Flores was about to turn the offense over to Tagovailoa, drafted with the fifth overall pick as a potential franchise quarterback … Falcons coach Dan Quinn said safety Damontae Kazee will be placed on injured reserve and miss the rest of the season with a torn Achilles' tendon.











