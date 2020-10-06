Xaverian alum Maurice Hurst Jr. placed on COVID-19 list by Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have placed defensive tackle Maurice Hurst Jr., a Canton native and Xaverian alumnus, on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal is reporting Hurst tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. Hurst is the first Raiders player placed on the list, used for players who either test positive for the coronavirus or have been in close contact with an infected person, since the start of the regular season.
Hurst didn’t attend the charity function last week that led the NFL to fine 10 Raiders players for their conduct at the event that violated COVID-19 protocols. Coach Jon Gruden and the organization have also been fined for Gruden not wearing a mask on the sidelines, and the team was sanctioned for allowing an unauthorized person access to their locker room.
Hurst leads the Raiders this season with five quarterback pressures, according to SportRadar, and has 13 tackles and a half-sack. He has played in 33 of Oakland/Las Vegas’s 36 games since being drafted in the fifth round out of Michigan in 2018, and got a season-high 35 snaps in Sunday’s Las Vegas loss to Buffalo.
Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.