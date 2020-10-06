Xaverian alum Maurice Hurst Jr. placed on COVID-19 list by Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have placed defensive tackle Maurice Hurst Jr., a Canton native and Xaverian alumnus, on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal is reporting Hurst tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. Hurst is the first Raiders player placed on the list, used for players who either test positive for the coronavirus or have been in close contact with an infected person, since the start of the regular season.

Hurst didn’t attend the charity function last week that led the NFL to fine 10 Raiders players for their conduct at the event that violated COVID-19 protocols. Coach Jon Gruden and the organization have also been fined for Gruden not wearing a mask on the sidelines, and the team was sanctioned for allowing an unauthorized person access to their locker room.