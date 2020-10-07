Comedy chums Tony V and Jimmy Dunn talk podcasts, pie, and Boston pride

Q. Do you have first impressions of each other as comedians?

Watching Tony V and Jimmy Dunn’s new stand-up special, “Two Boston Guys,” you get the feeling you’re hanging out with a couple of old friends for a casual conversation. These two have spent a lot of time together, stretching back 30 years, when Dunn was a fresh face on the Boston comedy scene and Tony V was the helpful veteran hosting open mics. Even now, when COVID-related restrictions keep them from playing dates around the country and sitting down for a meal somewhere, they still talk every week for their podcast, “Two Boston Guys Whack Up A Pie,” even though they’re no longer actually eating a pie during their show. We caught up with them by Zoom to talk about the special, the podcast, and their friendship.

Dunn. I thought he was brilliantly funny. He had been doing it for quite a while before me, but I just remember thinking this guy’s [expletive] nuts. And I loved it.

Tony V. My early comedy was much more absurdist than what it has become. But my open mics were different. I remember one night I rode an exercise bike the entire night while introducing people and doing my act. And then another night, I didn’t do my act at all. I just gave out cookie recipes and talked about them.

Q. You guys have gotten to watch each other sort of develop as comics for 20 to 25 years now.

Dunn. We know each other so well. We’ve worked with each other so many times that he knows every joke, every bit, I know every joke, every bit he’s ever done.

Tony V. And how it flows and what fits into where.

Tony V (left) and Jimmy Dunn in their stand-up special "Two Boston Guys." Handout

Q. This special is unique and plays to your strengths. It’s got a strange kind of format, where you go back and forth between your individual sets, and you have the interstitial conversations. The overall effect is it feels like we’ve hung out with you for an hour.

Tony V. Thanks! I mean, that’s what it’s about. I don’t think anything like this has been done in this format.

Dunn. It’s definitely unique. Our friend Ian Barrett directed it. We got a killer night that we shot, we prepared for that. And then he had the idea of, “Hey, let’s add this layer of you and Tony in the streets of Boston, just kind of riffing.” We went out and shot that and we put the two together. And I love that that comes across, that you just get to hang out with us for a night.

Q. Did you plan your material out? Because there are a lot of parallels. You have marriage material and aging material and Boston material.

Dunn. That came in the editing.

Tony V. We found the narrative.

Dunn. We both just did our favorite 45-50 minutes that night, then we went through it and we put those pieces together. . . . We’re unique for comics in that we’re both very happily married, we don’t chase women around, we don’t do drugs.

Tony V. We enjoy a nice meal. Most of our conversation at breakfast is where we’re going to have lunch.

Q. You have said in the past that you travel very well together.

Dunn. That’s how the podcast started. We were driving to a gig, and we spent four hours in the car together, and we were just fixing all the world’s problems. We got to New York City and we went, “We should have recorded that, man. We should do a podcast.”

Q. A lot of the show feels like a love letter to Boston, and it’s also “two guys from Boston.”

Tony V. That’s an identity that we sort of cultivate. The only thing I hope is that it doesn’t read as too regional where people won’t get it. We try to make the material accessible to everybody, while still showcasing Boston, which is every bit a character in our lives as much as anything else, given that we chose to hang around here and not, you know, stay in filthy New York or [expletive] LA and try to become huge famous stars.

Dunn. And we both found our comedy voice in Boston. Our comedy voice is extremely Boston.

Tony V. Our attitude is Boston. The whole thing is Boston, and I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that.

Q. I also want to mention the podcast. When you guys are doing this online instead of in person, are you still whacking up a pie individually?

Dunn. Sometimes I’ll have a little snack for sure. But we found out very quickly, people like our comedy, people like our sense of humor, but they’re not really crazy about listening to us eating pie. Yeah, we thought we were being really cute. And then it turns out like the first 15 episodes are completely unlistenable.

Tony V. Because we’re literally eating pie. And here’s the thing you gotta know about me, if there is pie in front of me, I will never stop eating it.

TWO BOSTON GUYS

Available on Apple TV/iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, and Vudu. The album version is available on iTunes, Apple Music, Pandora, Spotify, and other media. '

TONY V

At Giggles Comedy Club, Saugus, Oct. 9-10, 8:30 p.m. $25. 781-233-9950, www.princerestaurant.com/giggles-events/