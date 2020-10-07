In Focus: At the Boston Palestine Film Festival, documentaries focusing on forgotten lives

Featured in this year’s GlobeDocs Festival, David Osit’s “ Mayor ” follows the beleaguered mayor of Nablus, the de facto capital of the Palestinian territory, who wants to rebrand the city as a vibrant cultural center. External circumstances beyond his control usurp his plans. Osit relates the story observationally, with a sardonic, but empathetic, tone. An online Q&A with the director is scheduled for Oct. 21 at 8 p.m.

Some of the year’s best documentaries can be seen at the Boston Palestine Film Festival (Oct. 16-25). Here are four that employ inventive and sometimes experimental means to look at lives and places that most of the world has ignored or forgotten.

A scene from "Mayor." Boston Palestine Film Festival

Yung Chang’s This Is Not a Movie (recently released online by MUBI) also employs an observational style as it breathlessly accompanies legendary journalist Robert Fisk during his recent investigations, including a visit to Palestine.

Robert Fisk in "This Is Not a Movie" National Film Board of Canada/MUBI

Two of the festival’s documentaries I hadn’t seen before. I would also add them to my best of the year list.

Reminiscent of “Midnight Traveler” (2019), Hassan Fazili’s cellphone diary of his family’s flight from Afghanistan to Europe, Dina Nasser’s “Tiny Souls,” also draws on video shot by a family escaping danger in their homeland and finding bleak shelter in a refugee camp. In 2012 Nasser, whose own father had been in a Palestinian camp as a child, gave a camera to Marwa, then 11, to record her life in the sprawling Za’atari settlement in Jordan, where she and her family ended up after escaping the Syrian war.

Marwa films her two younger sisters and younger brother with the goofy exuberance of a kid with a new toy, their innocence and joy seemingly undiminished by the harsh living conditions. But occasionally Marwa will drop a chilling comment, as when she cheerfully describes their flight from Syria and says, “We experienced unimaginable horror.”

Nasser periodically visits the family to film their progress, and every time the screen turns black to indicate the passage of time the pause is fraught with anxiety. Sometimes she arrives in the camp and the family isn’t there. Meanwhile, the kids grow older and Marwa becomes a coltish teen, talking about boyfriends. Their spirits seem invincible. But inevitably these tiny, vibrant souls confront the indifferent powers that control their lives. This film is heartbreaking.

A scene from "An Unusual Summer." Boston Palestine Film Festival

Kamal Aljafari’s “An Unusual Summer” is an unusual movie.

After someone smashes his car window while it is parked outside his home in a Palestinian neighborhood in the Israeli town of Ramla, the filmmaker’s father sets up a surveillance camera to catch the culprit. Aljafari edits these images, reminiscent of the eerie final minutes of Michael Haneke’s “Caché” (2005), into a found footage collage of the quotidian lives that pass before the camera. This is intercut with cryptic and nostalgic intertitles, comments from a child, evocative music, time-lapse photography, occasional gunshots, and other effects.

Already of poor quality, the images increasingly pixilate as Aljafari magnifies them into a “Blow-Up”-like blur and the film evolves into hypnotic, abstract patterns. “Life must be disrupted,” reads an intertitle, “in order to be revealed.”

Do they find out who smashed the window? It doesn’t seem to matter. Aljafari sheds aestheticism and confronts the political realities of life in his neighborhood, which is nicknamed “The Ghetto.” In an autobiographical text he recalls another act of vandalism, when a bulldozer came and razed the beloved fig tree that grew in the family garden.

