How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

Stocks closed higher Wednesday after President Trump appeared to backtrack on his decision to halt talks on another rescue effort for the economy. Technology companies led the broad gains after Trump sent a series of tweets saying he’s open to sending out $1,200 payments to Americans, as well as limited programs to help airlines and small businesses. The tweets late Tuesday came just hours after Trump sent the market into a tailspin with his declaration to halt talks on a stimulus effort until after the election. On Wednesday: The S&P 500 rose 58.49 points, or 1.7 percent, to 3,419.44. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 530.70 points, or 1.9 percent, to 28,303.46. The Nasdaq composite climbed 210 points, or 1.9 percent, to 11,364.60. The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks picked up 33.75 points, or 2.1 percent, to 1,611.04. For the week: The S&P 500 is up 71 points, or 2.1 percent. The Dow is up 620.65 points, or 2.2 percent. The Nasdaq is up 289.58 points, or 2.6 percent. The Russell 2000 is up 71.74 points, or 4.7 percent. For the year: The S&P 500 is up 188.66 points, or 5.8 percent. The Dow is down 234.98 points, or 0.8 percent. The Nasdaq is up 2,391.99 points, or 26.7 percent. The Russell 2000 is down 57.43 points, or 3.4 percent. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Wells Fargo cuts more than 700 jobs in commercial banking

Wells Fargo cut more than 700 commercial-banking jobs as it embarks on workforce reductions that could ultimately number in the tens of thousands, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The terminations affected positions across the division, the people said. The unit offers a variety of services to businesses that typically have more than $5 million in annual sales. Katie Ellis, a company spokeswoman, confirmed that at least some reductions have occurred. Wells Fargo, the US banking industry’s largest employer, became the first major lender in the nation to resume job cuts this year after a number of top firms said they would try to offer workers stability during the COVID-19 pandemic. Companies including Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, and JPMorgan Chase have since made targeted reductions. More than 30 banks around the world are behind planned staff reductions totaling about 68,000, according to figures compiled by Bloomberg. Much of that’s being driven by HSBC Holdings, which said in February it would reduce its workforce by 35,000 as part of a plan to cut $4.5 billion of costs at underperforming units in the United States and Europe. San Francisco-based Wells Fargo is under heightened pressure to spend less after slashing its dividend and reporting a quarterly loss earlier this year. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

IRS chief: Agency reaching out on relief payments

The head of the IRS, on the defensive over millions of Americans in danger of missing coronavirus relief payments, said Wednesday the agency is reaching out to low-income and homeless people, military personnel and veterans, and those with limited English to notify them they may be eligible for the aid. People who don’t normally file tax returns are among those being targeted, Internal Revenue Service Commissioner Charles Rettig told a hearing by a House oversight panel. A congressional watchdog found that millions could miss the payments of up to $1,200 per individual because of incomplete government records. Nearly 9 million individuals who are eligible for the so-called economic impact payments hadn’t yet received them, the Government Accountability Office recently estimated. The universal payments were mandated in late March as part of Congress' unprecedented $2.6 trillion in aid to cushion the blow from the staggering recession and economic shutdowns set off by the global pandemic. Since then, Rettig testified, the IRS has delivered about 170 million payments totaling over $270 billion, mostly by direct deposit but also in paper checks or prepaid debit cards. All adults earning up to $75,000 in adjusted gross income annually are entitled to $1,200 ($2,400 for married couples filing jointly) — with those amounts steadily declining for those earning more and phasing out entirely for people earning over $99,000. There are payments of up to $500 for each qualifying child. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Ruby Tuesday, hit by COVID closures, files for bankruptcy

Ruby Tuesday is filing for bankruptcy protection, the latest casual restaurant chain to suffer from coronavirus-related closures and changing consumer habits. The Maryville, Tenn.-based company said on Wednesday that its restaurants will remain open throughout the bankruptcy process. Ruby Tuesday has 250 company-owned and franchised restaurants in the US, Canada, and nine other countries, including Hong Kong, Chile, and Kuwait. Ruby Tuesday is dealing with longer-term changes in the market that have hurt other casual chains. Even before the virus hit, sit-down restaurants were struggling as more consumers opted for delivery and carryout. Restaurants, still clawing their way back from the recession a decade ago, had little cash to update their aging stores. NPD Group, a data and consulting firm, said US visits to full-service restaurants plunged 47 percent at the height of the mandated dining-room closures. Visits have ticked upward since then, but without counter service or drive-through windows, sit-down chains like Ruby Tuesday simply haven’t been able to make up the lost volume. —ASSOCIATED PRESS

COVID-19 fuels world’s first rise in extreme poverty since 1990s

Extreme poverty around the world is expected to increase this year for the first time since the Asian financial crisis more than two decades ago as the coronavirus pandemic builds on the existing impacts of conflict and climate change, the World Bank said. COVID-19 is forecast to push an additional 88 million to 115 million people into extreme poverty in 2020, with the total rising to as many as 150 million by the end of 2021, the World Bank said in a report on Wednesday. The agency defines extreme poverty as living on less than $1.90 a day. While extreme poverty has typically affected people in rural areas, it’s expected to have an impact on an increasing number of city residents. Eight out of 10 people who fall into extreme poverty will be in middle-income countries, the bank said. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Texas prosecutor brings charge over controversial Netflix film

Netflix Inc. is facing a criminal charge in Texas over its promotion of “Cuties,” a controversial French coming-of-age movie that premiered on the streaming service last month. Tyler County District Attorney Lucas Babin said a grand jury returned an indictment charging the company with felony promotion of lewd visual material depicting a child. The Texas county, located about two hours northeast of Houston, has a population of around 21,000. “Cuties” depicts an 11-year-old French-Senegalese girl in Paris rebelling against her conservative Muslim family by joining a dance crew with other girls. It’s become a lightning rod among conservatives, and thousands of subscribers have threatened to cancel because of the film’s depiction of young girls in skimpy clothes dancing in suggestive ways. In a statement, Netflix defended the film by French-Senegalese director Maïmouna Doucouré. “'Cuties' is a social commentary against the sexualization of young children,” a company spokesperson said. “This charge is without merit and we stand by the film.” Babin, a Republican voted into office in 2018, said in a statement that he brought the charge after watching the film. “If such material is distributed on a grand scale, isn’t the need to prosecute more, not less?” said the district attorney, the son of Texas Republican Congressman Brian Babin and a former actor who played one of Jack Black’s antagonists in 2003′s “School of Rock.” — BLOOMBERG NEWS

UK mulls COVID tests for arrivals in bid to restart air travel

The United Kingdom will study testing arriving air passengers for COVID-19, in a move aimed at providing relief to an airline industry desperate to return to some semblance of normal traffic. The government has formed a task force to evaluate the idea along with other measures to support the travel sector, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said Wednesday. The UK will also cooperate with other countries to coalesce around a global approach. Airlines have been clamoring for months to replace a blanket quarantine with a testing regime that would open up more destinations and give passengers more certainty about air travel. The UK currently mandates two weeks of self-isolation for all travelers arriving from countries that aren’t on ever-changing rosters of acceptable locations. England, Scotland, and Wales each maintain their own lists, adding to the complexity and leading many consumers to avoid planes altogether. The UK is normally the busiest country for air travel in Europe based on passengers, but has been hit hard by the drop in air travel tied to the coronavirus. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Older male smokers see bump in life insurance prices amid virus

Life insurance is getting costlier for men 55 and older who smoke. That demographic saw the biggest increases for life insurance policies from September to October, with average premiums rising between $6.12 and $12.56 a month, according to an index from Policygenius. Prices are based on actuarial rate tables for 11 life insurance carriers offering policies through the online brokerage. The increase is likely due to the higher risk those individuals face from COVID-19, the company said Wednesday. Rates fell slightly for healthy applicants, and Policygenius said that overall pricing “has yet to be significantly impacted” by the pandemic. — BLOOMBERG NEWS