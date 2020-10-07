Santander Bank cuts hundreds in recent layoff

Santander Bank laid off roughly 200 employees last week, the Boston Business Journal reported Wednesday.
The job cuts hit the Boston-based company’s consumer and business banking divisions and, according to a filing with the state, 28 employees in Massachusetts were affected.
Santander’s head of consumer and business banking told the publication that the workforce reduction came as a result of changes within the company’s business banking operations, which generally serves smaller businesses.
In an e-mailed statement, a company spokeswoman said the bank is continuing to advance and modernize its business model, making “adjustments to support the evolving needs of our business and our clients.”
Advertisement
“With our most recent changes a majority of our impacted employees will transfer to new roles, and those who will not will be fully supported through our company’s severance policy, and through outplacement assistance," she wrote.
Anissa Gardizy can be reached at anissa.gardizy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @anissagardizy8.