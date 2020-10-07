Study finds Boston ranks better than most cities in funding startups founded by Black and Latino entrepreneurs

Black and Latino startup founders in Greater Boston took in more venture capital than their counterparts in all but two other major metropolitan areas over the past five years, according to a new study. But the results are as much a reflection of the nationwide underrepresentation of those groups in tech than they are a signal of the region’s success.

The report, released Wednesday by the business information firm Crunchbase, found that $2.3 billion in funding went to Black and Latino-founded startups in Boston between 2015 and August of 2020. That was topped only by San Francisco and New York.

But the investments are only a tiny portion of the massive amount of venture capital that has flowed into companies here and elsewhere over the past half-decade. The report found that across Massachusetts, companies with Latino founders accounted for 3.9cq percent of the venture capital invested. Companies with Black founders received only $100 million over that time — .2 percent of the total funding in the state.