US explores restrictions on Ant Group, Tencent payment systems

US officials are concerned Ant Group and other Chinese fintech platforms will dominate global digital payments, giving China access to banking and personal data of hundreds of millions of people.

Debate over restricting Ant Group’s and Tencent’s payment systems has accelerated among senior US officials in recent weeks though a final decision isn’t imminent, said the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The Trump administration is exploring restrictions on billionaire Jack Ma’s Ant Group as well as Tencent Holdings Ltd. over concerns their digital payment platforms threaten US national security, according to people familiar with the matter, a move that risks infuriating China and disrupting what could be the world’s largest initial public offering.

Yet officials acknowledge that it would be difficult to move forward until they sort out the mechanism, and that is proving difficult to do as they search for a legally sound approach.

There’s no indication the idea has been presented to President Trump, whose approval would be required to proceed, two of the people said. The president fell ill with coronavirus a day after officials met to discuss China, and the issue hasn’t made much progress at a senior level in the days since, one of the people said.

The internal discussions come as Ant, the online finance giant and owner of the Alipay e-payment system, nears a dual listing in Shanghai and Hong Kong. An affiliate of Chinese tech giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Ant is preparing for an IPO of about $35 billion that would give it an overall valuation of $250 billion, twice that of Citigroup Inc.

Ant Group said in a statement it unaware of any administration discussions and that its “business is primarily in China and we are excited about our growth prospects in the China market.”

Tencent didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. US officials declined to comment.

Imposing restrictions on Ant Group — a crown jewel of the world’s second-largest economy — would mark a major escalation in the Trump administration’s confrontation with Beijing.

The US discussions are sure to cast a shadow over the Ant Group share sale, where many investors are lining up to invest billions of dollars. Restrictions would also impact US investors who have already sunk millions into Ant. In 2018, Silver Lake Management LLC, Warburg Pincus LLC, and Carlyle Group Inc. invested at least $500 million each in the financial technology giant, people familiar with the matter said at the time.

There’s an incentive to act now, with the US election approaching: embed as many restrictions against China as possible in the hopes that some will stick if Democratic nominee Joe Biden wins.

Discussions have been held up in part by debate over what authority the government would use to restrict the companies, and how quickly any measures could be implemented. It’s deemed unlikely by US officials that measures could be ready before the Nov. 3 election, and there are concerns the actions could be swatted down in court.

One would be to use authorities granted under a 2019 order to protect the digital supply chain. Another would be to draft an executive order along the lines of the presidential directives banning ByteDance’s TikTok and Tencent’s WeChat messaging app.

That course has its risks. Courts have recently granted injunctions halting the administration’s bids to ban TikTok and WeChat, saying the White House may have exceeded its authority and granting a temporary reprieve to the apps from being removed from US digital stores.

Yet one official said the administration thinks it would have an easier time in the courts if it went that route because, while the TikTok and Wechat bans were challenged on free-speech grounds, there would be no such concern with Alipay and the Tencent payment services.

Another potentially more damaging possibility is putting Ant Group and Tencent on the Treasury Department’s specially designated national list, a move that would make them all but radioactive for any US company — and possibly overseas firms — to do business with them.





Alipay is woven into the fabric of Chinese society, providing services from wealth management and insurance to credit checks and consumer loans. If US buyers purchase items from its affiliate Alibaba, their identity and private data could be collected.



























