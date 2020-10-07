Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Reports from Pochet Island in Orleans included a Caspian tern, a barn owl, a clapper rail, 3 white-eyed vireos, a Philadelphia vireo, 19 red-breasted nuthatches, 2 brown thrashers, a Swainson’s thrush, 3 purple finches, 4 pine siskins, 10 species of warbler, and 5 indigo buntings.

Birds at Race Point in Provincetown included a continuing Sabine’s gull, a little gull, a Harlequin duck, 14 blue-winged teal, 6 parasitic jaegers, 30 Forster’s terns, 2 American golden-plovers and a bald eagle.

Recent sightings (through Sept. 29) as reported to Mass Audubon.

Seabirds and shorebirds noted at Corporation Beach in Dennis included 109 Leach’s storm-petrels, a red-necked phalarope, a Western sandpiper, a Northern fulmar, 3 great shearwaters, 4 Manx shearwaters, and 60 Northern gannets.

At First Encounter Beach in Eastham, sightings included an American golden-plover, 4 red phalaropes, a red-necked phalarope, 19 Leach’s storm-petrels, 8 Northern fulmars, 185 Forster’s terns, and 167 Northern gannets.

Other reports around the Cape included a warbling vireo in Mashpee, a gray-cheeked thrush in Brewster, 2 Baird’s sandpipers in Chatham, a yellow-bellied flycatcher, 3 yellow-bellied sapsuckers, and 4 Tennessee warblers at Wellfleet Bay sanctuary, lark sparrows several places from Harwich to Provincetown, and Connecticut warblers in Brewster, Barnstable, Wellfleet, and Provincetown.

For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.