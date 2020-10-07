This Boston hotel was ranked among the best in the world and the US by Condé Nast Traveler readers

A five-star hotel on Beacon Hill is among the best in the world, according to Condé Nast Traveler’s annual Reader’s Choice Awards.
XV Beacon, where reservations begin at $595 per night, according to the hotel’s website, took the No. 15 spot on the publication’s list of the top 50 hotels in the world, per readers' surveys, beating out extravagant stays like those offered at Giraffe Manor in Nairobi, Kenya, a former palace in Marrakech, Morocco, and a 19th-century boutique hotel on the banks of Lake Leman in Geneva, Switzerland.
The hotel also landed as No. 3 on the list of the best 10 hotels in the country and was ranked the best in Boston.
XV Beacon is “truly transportive, a tucked-away haven of serenity and relaxation,” the publication wrote. “The fact that each room comes with its own fireplace speaks to the degree of coziness — and luxury — you’ll find here.”
In 2015, the Globe’s travel writer Christopher Muther stayed at the hotel, writing he was expecting to be intimated by his $490-per-night room, but "the luxury enveloped me like a toasty pashmina.”
“If I needed to get around the city, I could reserve a free ride in a Lexus, my room had a bath salts menu, and there was a rooftop garden. Once you have a bath salts menu, it’s tough to go back home and shower with Dial soap,” he wrote.
Here are the Boston hotels that made this year’s top 10:
- XV Beacon
- The Whitney Hotel Boston
- Mandarin Oriental, Boston
- The Langham, Boston
- Four Seasons Hotel Boston
- Fairmont Copley Plaza
- Hotel Commonwealth
- Seaport Hotel
- The Revolution Hotel
- The Liberty, A Luxury Collection Hotel, Boston
Here are the US hotels that made this year’s top 10:
- Olema House Point Reyes in Olema, Calif.
- Faena Hotel Miami Beach in Miami Beach, Fla.
- XV Beacon, Boston
- InterContinental The Willard Washington, D.C. in Washington D.C.
- Freehand Los Angeles in Los Angeles, Calif.
- Virgin Hotels Chicago in Chicago, Ill.
- Rosewood Washington, D.C. in Washington, D.C.
- 21c Museum Hotel, Cincinnati in Cincinnati, Ohio
- The Art, a Hotel in Denver, Colo.
- Hu. Hotel in Memphis, Tenn.
