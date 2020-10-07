This Boston hotel was ranked among the best in the world and the US by Condé Nast Traveler readers

A five-star hotel on Beacon Hill is among the best in the world, according to Condé Nast Traveler’s annual Reader’s Choice Awards.

XV Beacon, where reservations begin at $595 per night, according to the hotel’s website, took the No. 15 spot on the publication’s list of the top 50 hotels in the world, per readers' surveys, beating out extravagant stays like those offered at Giraffe Manor in Nairobi, Kenya, a former palace in Marrakech, Morocco, and a 19th-century boutique hotel on the banks of Lake Leman in Geneva, Switzerland.

The hotel also landed as No. 3 on the list of the best 10 hotels in the country and was ranked the best in Boston.