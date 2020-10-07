All the questions you have about the Jeff Britt trial but were afraid to ask

But while most of those streamers are insiders who currently work in politics, used to work in politics, want to work in politics, or just want to text reporters all of their thoughts about politics, there are plenty of Rhode Islanders who are learning for the first time how some of these campaigns really work.

We’re now through two days of political operative Jeff Britt’s money laundering trial, and we know through the livestream numbers that at any given time, there are between 150 and 280 people who are glued to their computers or mobile devices to hear everything that’s unfolding.

Britt has pleaded not guilty to money laundering and making an illegal campaign contribution in a case that involves his role in Democratic House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello’s 2016 reelection campaign. Prosecutors say he funneled money to a former Republican candidate’s campaign so that she would endorse Mattiello.

To help fill in some gaps, here’s a brief explainer that might help answer some of your most pressing questions.

Does every campaign hire someone like Jeff Britt?

There were 3,150 Rhode Islanders who filed to run for some type of elected office this year, ranging from the non-partisan Block Island Housing Board to the US Senate, and virtually every one of them would have you believe that they would never want to be associated with a political operative that has built a reputation as being something like a local version of Roger Stone.

Most would be telling you the truth.

But it’s worth noting that not all races are about policy papers and door knockers, and there are plenty of candidates who are willing to look past a staffer’s baggage if they think it will help them in a campaign.

So then why do some campaigns hire people like Jeff Britt?

There is more than one way to answer this question, but a lot of it involves two buckets of fear.

If you’re involved in high-level campaigns, there’s always the fear that your opponent might be attempting to hire an operative, especially someone like Britt who doesn’t necessarily have an allegiance to either political party.

But there’s also the fear of missing out (FOMO). No candidate wants to wake up the day after an election loss thinking they could have done more to win, whether it’s sending that extra mailer to undecided voters or leaking that last bit of opposition research that might have raised just enough questions about the opponent to cause him or her to lose a few votes.

There’s a lot to unpack there, but we’ve heard a lot about opposition research during the first two days of the trial. Can you explain what that is?

You know how smart game plans in sports often involve a team crafting the best possible system to execute while also exploiting the opponent’s weaknesses? Think of “oppo” as the latter.

There was a great episode of “The West Wing” that focused on this concept. Research can include everything from background checks (He was arrested in another state) to reviews of political positions (She was for this before she was against it), and yes, as we’ve learned on Tuesday during the trial, it can also involve the surveillance of opponents.

The next big question is how campaigns use the research they conduct or pay for. They have to weigh the pros and cons of going negative on their opponents, and they often use people like Britt to use his connections to reporters to push out that research without having their own fingerprints on it.

Sounds kind of gross.

That all depends. What one politician views as a smear campaign is often viewed by the other side as providing important information to help voters make an educated decision. This often comes in the form of negative television commercials or those glossy mailers where one half is all puppies and balloons and the other half explains that the opponent in fact hates puppies and balloons.

Are mailers those annoying postcards I always get in the weeks before the election?

Pretty much. As we’ve learned during this trial, they can be used for a variety of reasons and some campaigns use them to target specific voters. For example, the liberal mom in western Cranston who may have already had concerns about Speaker Mattiello being a more conservative Democrat probably didn’t receive the mailer where Republican Shawna Lawton endorsed Mattiello. That was focused on a specific universe of voters the Mattiello campaign thought might be willing to support him if they saw that a Republican was with him.

Who pays for this kind of stuff?

In theory, campaign donors. But Britt is accused of skirting all kinds of rules and handing someone cash to donate to Lawton’s campaign in order to pay for the pro-Mattiello mailer. We’ve learned during this trial that some campaigns appear to take extra steps to conceal supporters for a variety of reasons. As Ed Cotugno claimed on the witness stand on Monday, he was told to have his wife donate money to Lawton in order to avoid the appearance that someone working on the Mattiello campaign was coordinating with Lawton.

Ed Cotugno is the mail ballot guru, right? How can someone be “good” at collecting mail ballots?

Fair question. Cotugno testified that his work on mail ballots goes all the way back to former Providence mayor Buddy Cianci’s campaigns in the 1970s, so it’s safe to say this has evolved over time. Once again, depending on which side you’re on, a mail-ballot strategy can be a sign of effective organizing or an attempt to steal an election.

It usually involves a team of workers who remind voters to request a mail ballot (usually through a phone call or by knocking on their door) and then follows up with them once they’ve actually received their ballot. Rhode Island law allows voters to authorize individuals – including campaign workers – to collect and turn in their mail ballots, a policy that good government groups say should be changed.

The beauty for operatives like Cotugno is that you can take plenty of credit when your candidate wins and very little blame when the candidate loses. In Cotugno’s case, his company has been paid more than $200,000 by candidates over the last several years. That’s a lot of lobster at Twin Oaks.

Last question. Going back to Britt and Mattiello, was this mailer worth all the trouble it caused?

This week, both men would probably say no. Even if Britt is acquitted, his legal bills will likely top $100,000, all because of a bizarre effort to win a few votes. And Mattiello is in the reelection fight of his life in House District 15, so it’s probably not going to look good for him to see his picture in the paper testifying about a previous campaign.

But if you go back to 2016, when Mattiello beat Republican Steve Frias by 85 votes, one could make the argument that Lawton’s support helped Mattiello. Of course, there’s no definitive way to prove that.

One unanswered question is whether all of this exposure of the seedier side of Rhode Island politics will prompt campaign reform proposals, like stricter penalties for campaign finance violations or changes to the way mail ballots are handled. Or a requirement that candidates send only mailers that include puppies and balloons.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.