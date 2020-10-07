Boston delays next phase of in-person school as coronavirus positivity rate rises to 4.1 percent

Students in the Oct. 15 cohort — 3-5-year-olds in grades K0, K1, and K2 — will now start no sooner than Oct. 22, Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh said during a press conference. City officials will revaluate the coronavirus data before Oct. 22 to determine whether it is safe for students to begin in-person instruction.

With Boston’s coronavirus positivity rate rising to 4.1 percent, Boston officials announced Wednesday they will delay the start of in-person learning for the next phase of students who were slated to return on Oct. 15, but will continue in-person classes for students who have already returned.

“I understand the importance of having school for our young people,” Walsh said.

Boston Public Schools started the year on Sept. 21 with remote-only instruction and brought back the first students for in-person learning less than a week ago — on Oct. 1.

Last week, 3,419 of the district’s 50,000 students were slated to begin in-person classes, and another 3,321 were expected to begin this past Monday. Daily in-person attendance has been about 1,300 students, according to a spokesman for the district.

Students with high needs — including those with disabilities, English learners, and children facing homelessness or involvement with child protective services — were prioritized for in-person school.

“For many of these students, not being in school presents a risk that cannot be mitigated the way that the risk of COVID can be,” Walsh said. “The risk of moving backwards, that is very difficult to recover from.”

Boston public schools are “safe and ready” to bring students back, Superintendent Brenda Cassellius said at Wednesday’s press conference, adding that remaining open for the high-needs students was a top priority for school officials.

“Six months is a long time for students to be out of school and this wasn’t just any six months,” Cassellius said. “It was and continues to be a difficult time for all of us, but this impact is not felt the same for all of us. Working in public education, we saw inequities that already we knew existed become exacerbated by this pandemic.”

Roxann Harvey, chair of the Boston Public Schools Special Education Parents Advisory Council, emphasized what Walsh and Cassellius said about the importance of high-needs students being in school.

Harvey, who has two children with disabilities, called the return to school a necessity, adding that students like her own children can’t afford to lose another year of school.

“This opportunity to be back in school has changed our children,” she said. “Just seeing them start to open up in just these two days of being in school, it’s almost like seeing different children.”

As of Wednesday, Boston officials plan to keep the rest of the phased-in return to learning the same. Grades 1-3 are expected to return on Oct. 22 and Oct. 26, grades 4-8 are expected to return on Nov. 5 and Nov. 9, and grades 9-12 are expected to return on Nov. 16 and Nov. 19.

Felicia Gans