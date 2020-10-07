A cold front will bring strong winds and the potential for power outages Wednesday afternoon

We have a cold front approaching from the west and this will usher in a couple of days of much chillier air. Earlier this week I wrote about how the atmosphere was moving quite quickly, associated with a fast-moving jet stream. We often talk about the jet stream being up at around 30,000 feet, but you can also have what meteorologists call low-level jet streams closer to 5,000 feet. These jet streams are the result of temperature gradients in the lower levels of the atmosphere and can often be accompanied by thunderstorms. Depending on the atmospheric structure and stability, the winds from above can mix down to the ground, not as strong, but certainly powerful.

Tuesday brought plenty of sunshine and an average temperature of 60 degrees between the daytime high and the nighttime low. I’ll briefly mention that the high was 70 degrees and the low was 50 for what I would personally consider an ideal range here in October. As nice as yesterday was, today has the potential to turn quite dramatic with strong winds and perhaps a loss of power.

A strong low-level jet stream (LLJ) will cross southern New England Wednesday evening. Tropical Tidbits

This afternoon as the cold front approaches we do have the chance for showers and storms, some of which will contain strong, gusty winds. Since we have this low-level jet present the winds will continue even after the storms have passed and the cold front is offshore.

The cold front will eventually move through New England and offshore, but the winds will remain. COD Weather

The wind will not be exceptional, but it will be strong enough to produce scattered power outages later today and into the evening hours. I expect places like Blue Hill to reach gusts to and even above 50 miles per hour. Many of the suburbs will exceed winds with 40-mile-an-hour gusts. Since the leaves are still on the trees and act like little sails capturing this wind, there’s likely to be some tree damage and subsequent power issues. The strongest winds will occur from roughly 4 p.m to midnight.

Temperatures today will be in the lower 70s ahead of this front, but as Canadian air rolls in this evening it will turn noticeably cooler and drier. The air will regain that crisp feeling of fall and last through Friday. The next couple of days feature lots of sunshine. The wind will still be noticeable tomorrow but not as strong as we experience today.

The holiday weekend looks gorgeous with sunshine Saturday and Sunday and perhaps an increase in cloudiness on Monday, if some of the residual moisture from Hurricane Delta eventually reaches us. There’s still a discrepancy from the model guidance in what will happen to that moisture, but whether we get rain early next week or not there will not be any greater impact than some much needed moisture, keep your fingers crossed for that.

Hurricane Delta's track as of early Wednesday, from the National Hurricane Center. National Hurricane Center

Follow Dave Epstein @growingwisdom.