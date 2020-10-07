Commuter rail train taken out of service following small fire under locomotive in Abington

An inbound Kingston/Plymouth line commuter rail train was taken out of service following a small fire under the locomotive Wednesday afternoon at Abington station, officials said.

The train was terminated at about 12:30 p.m. after a small fire with an electrical cable was spotted under the train, said Justin Thompson, a spokesman for Keolis, which operates the commuter rail for the MBTA.

“The fire was quickly extinguished and the cause remains under investigation by Keolis and the MBTA,” Thompson said.