Commuter rail train taken out of service following small fire under locomotive in Abington

An inbound Kingston/Plymouth line commuter rail train was taken out of service following a small fire under the locomotive Wednesday afternoon at Abington station, officials said.
The train was terminated at about 12:30 p.m. after a small fire with an electrical cable was spotted under the train, said Justin Thompson, a spokesman for Keolis, which operates the commuter rail for the MBTA.
“The fire was quickly extinguished and the cause remains under investigation by Keolis and the MBTA,” Thompson said.
Thompson said there was “no risk” to any of the train’s passengers, who received both bus and train service to get to their destinations.
One train faced 90-minute delays following the incident, he said, but no further service impacts are expected.
