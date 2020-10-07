Congressman Cicilline just laid the smack down on big tech companies

Happy Wednesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I’m still trying to decide whether I’ll watch the vice presidential debate or WrestleMania IV tonight. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

date 2020-10-07

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 25,596 confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday, after adding 145 new cases. The most recent first-time, test-positive rate was 5.6 percent. The state announced four more deaths, bringing the total to 1,125. There were 93 people in the hospital, eight in intensive care, and four were on ventilators.

U.S. Representative David Cicilline’s antitrust subcommittee released a 449-page report Tuesday that makes the case that the world’s largest tech companies (think Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google) are operating monopolies and that sweeping reforms should be enacted to limit their ability to swallow up competitors.

The report, released after a 16-month investigation that included the high-profile testimony of the top tech executives earlier this year, concludes that the dominance of the largest companies have allowed them to run the marketplace (like e-commerce) while also competing in it, giving them an unfair advantage.

The report recommends that laws be approved or changed to impose “structural separations and prohibitions of certain dominant platforms from operating in adjacent lines of business” and potentially prevent them from future mergers or acquisitions that would grow their monopolies. The committee also wants to strengthen antitrust laws and invest in enforcement.

“To put it simply, companies that once were scrappy, underdog startups that challenged the status quo have become the kinds of monopolies we last saw in the era of oil barons and railroad tycoons,” the report states.

In a telephone interview Tuesday evening, Cicilline said the thing that surprised him most during the investigation was “the level of data collection and surveillance” by the major tech companies. He said he didn’t fully appreciate the magnitude of the problem at the beginning of the probe.

“They are collecting and monetizing and weaponizing an enormous amount of personal data,” Cicilline said.

The report has already been met with fierce opposition from the companies. In a blog post on Tuesday, Amazon criticized “regulatory spit-balling on antitrust,” arguing that some of the ideas being kicked about “would have the primary effect of forcing millions of independent retailers out of online stores.”

Cicilline fired back, suggesting that “all of these platforms have a very substantial financial interest in protecting the status quo.”

Cicilline also downplayed what appears to be Republican opposition to the recommendations, noting that Democrats and Republicans on the committee agree on the majority of report’s findings. But no Republican agreed to sign on to the report, and at least three of them released their own report.

And while he acknowledged that the outcome of next month’s election will play a major role in determining whether the committee’s recommendations ever become law, Cicilline said he believes the “shared set of facts” among members of both parties is a sign of progress.

“That’s a very different place from where we were a year or two ago,” Cicilline said.

THE GLOBE IN RHODE ISLAND

⚓ The second day of political operative Jeff Britt’s money laundering trial included the damning testimony of a semi-retired private investigator who told the judge that Britt handed him $1,000 in cash after asking him to write a $1,000 check to a former Republican candidate so she could afford a mailer backing Democratic House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello.

⚓ If your head is spinning when reading about the Britt trial, you’re not alone. Here’s my attempt to answer many of the questions you might be too afraid to ask.

⚓ On the same day that we told you about all of the items Rhode Islanders want to see in the next coronavirus relief package, President Trump announced he was calling off negotiations until after the election. My colleagues Larry Edelman and Shirley Leung explain what the decision means.

⚓ The death of legendary guitarist Eddie Van Halen sent me down the Google rabbit hole yesterday afternoon, and here’s one of the coolest things I learned: Some of the music video for “Panama” was shot at the Providence Civic Center.

MORE ON BOSTONGLOBE.COM

⚓ Opinion: This won’t be that much of surprise to you, but the Globe’s editorial board is backing Joe Biden for president. The board has taken a unique approach by attempting to explain to 12 different kinds of voters why it believes Biden is the right pick.

⚓ 2020: If you want to cry and laugh and scream and smile, you should start your morning with my colleague Zoe Greenberg’s exhaustive look at whether we’re living in one of the craziest years in American history.

⚓ Education: If I were homeschooling my kids, I think I’d want Billy Baker to be involved.

⚓ Coronavirus: President Trump is once again comparing COVID-19 to the flu, but this chart shows how wrong he is.

⚓ Sports: There are more important things than football for colleges across the country to care about, but Bob Hohler looks at how UMass is hoping its decision to play will provide a much-needed boost to a struggling program.

WHAT’S ON TAP TODAY

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what’s happening in Rhode Island. Have an idea? E-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ BIRTHDAYS: Rhode Map readers, if you want a friend or family member to be recognized on Friday, send me an e-mail with their first and last name, and their age.

⚓ Governor Gina Raimondo’s weekly coronavirus press conference is at 1 p.m.

⚓ Day three of political operative Jeff Britt’s money laundering trial begins at 10 a.m. You can listen to the livestream here.

⚓ The 2020 Women’s Small Business Summit is being streamed over three days, beginning today and continuing Oct. 22 and Nov. 5. You can check out today’s agenda here.

⚓ The Rotary Clubs of Rhode Island will be outside the State House at 12:30 p.m. for the arrival of 30,000 protective face masks that will be distributed to first responders and essential workers.

⚓ Do you ❤️ Rhode Map? Your subscription is what makes it possible.

Thanks for reading.

Please tell your friends about Rhode Map! They can sign up here.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.