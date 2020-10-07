Fraternity at Boston University sanctions some of its members for attending party with no COVID-19 safety rules

Some Phi Chi Theta members at Boston University have been suspended by their fraternity after an Instagram posting showed them attending a social gathering where COVID-19 guidelines were not followed, the fraternity said on its website.

Phi Chi Theta is a co-ed fraternity associated with Boston University and its business education programming. The event was not sponsored by Phi Chi Theta, but several fraternity members attended, the fraternity said.

“As you may know, there was a video circulating about a gathering that had members of this organization involved,” the organization said in a statement posted on its webpage. “We have taken appropriate steps to ensure this situation does not ever happen again and have suspended these members from PCT activities.”