Fraternity at Boston University sanctions some of its members for attending party with no COVID-19 safety rules

Some Phi Chi Theta members at Boston University have been suspended by their fraternity after an Instagram posting showed them attending a social gathering where COVID-19 guidelines were not followed, the fraternity said on its website.
Phi Chi Theta is a co-ed fraternity associated with Boston University and its business education programming. The event was not sponsored by Phi Chi Theta, but several fraternity members attended, the fraternity said.
“As you may know, there was a video circulating about a gathering that had members of this organization involved,” the organization said in a statement posted on its webpage. “We have taken appropriate steps to ensure this situation does not ever happen again and have suspended these members from PCT activities.”
Advertisement
The fraternity, which is mixed gender, distanced itself from those who attended. “We’re aware of how serious this problem is, and we do not condone our members' choices,” the posting reads, with the final phrase in bold. “Please understand that these behaviors are not representative of our values or the majority sentiment of our members.”
According to The Daily Free Press, the student-run independent newspaper, BU administrators have placed the fraternity on “probation” and that 15 students were shown on the video gathering with fraternity alumnae.
The video has since been taken down, the Free Press reported.
John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.