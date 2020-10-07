Governor Raimondo gives update on COVID-19 response

“This 1.5 percent is very low, stable, safe and where we want to be, far below the 5 percent the CDC has its eye on,” Raimondo said during a news conference Wednesday.

The Rhode Island Department of Health reported 180 more confirmed cases of the coronavirus, including 145 from the prior day, and another virus-related death, of a person in their 80s. The state conducted 9,524 tests the previous day, with a positivity rate of about 1.5 percent, higher than 1.2 percent the previous week.

PROVIDENCE -- The number of new cases and percent-positivity rate have increased, but still remains under the threshold Governor Gina M. Raimondo set for imposing restrictions on the economy.

Advertisement

The governor promised that the state will be performing about 10,000 tests per day, and that’s a good thing. “We’re finding the positives and isolating them and that’s what’s allowing us to keep ... our lives going,” she said.

Since the school year started, there have been 260 positive cases among students, staff and teachers in the K-12 community, Raimondo said. Half of those positive cases are students and staff who have not set foot in a classroom this year, she said.

Those positive cases include 109 cases that were picked up by the state’s K-12 testing system, which have so far conducted 6,000 tests, including 2,500 last week.

There have been 95 schools with a student, staff member or teacher testing positive for the coronavirus, 69 have had only one case, Raimondo said. “This data should give you some confidence give you some confidence,” she added.

She praised the Warwick School Committee for voting Tuesday to return to in-school learning, starting with students in kindergarten through fifth grade. “Thank you, you did the right thing,” Raimondo said.

But she was critical of Pawtucket, which has balked at moving from virtual learning. "These children will suffer lifelong if you don’t work a little harder to get them ... in school, in person, in Pawtucket.”

Advertisement

Hospitalizations are heading downward in general; there are currently 107 people hospitalized, with ten in intensive care and five on ventilators.

Raimondo said she is convening a special subcommittee to the vaccine advisory committee that will evaluate and plan for the eventual distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine. The members, who will identified later Wednesday, include epidemiologists, primary care physicians, pharmacists, pediatricians, nonprofit leaders, school leaders, faith leaders, and others. The governor said the subcommittee will be responsible with developing an independent, Rhode Island-specific process to evaluate safety and efficacy of vaccine.

This story will be updated during the news conference.





Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaMilkovits.