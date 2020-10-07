Here’s a look at the damage in Mass. from Wednesday’s storm

Severe thunderstorms rolled across Massachusetts Wednesday afternoon into evening, knocking down trees and power lines in multiple towns.
More than 240,000 customers were without power Wednesday night. Here’s a look at scenes across the state:
Crazy damage from downed trees in #BeaconHill #Boston following the quick rain / wind storm that just came through. @GoodBoyWally @Heidinb1 pic.twitter.com/7ZZLmKNTPX— Marlena Baldacci (@MarlenaTV) October 7, 2020
BREAKING: I just took this video of a transformer explosion on Blue Hill Ave in Milton after fierce storm came through. Firefighters are on scene trying to get cars rerouted. A large tree is down on the wires. @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/hrfzN6g3Co— Kathryn Sotnik NBC10 Boston (@KatNBCBoston) October 7, 2020
Responding reports of trees and wires down all over Town. Please do not go near down wires. @EversourceMA has been notified and the Duxbury Tree dept is responding as well. pic.twitter.com/0OMgDdzCrp— Duxbury Police (@Duxbury_Police) October 7, 2020
Just some of the damage following strong wind gusts and storms earlier this evening in the #CambMA area.— Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) October 7, 2020
📸 @glennfield40 & @jbittker
⚠️ Remember ⚠️
Always stay far away from any downed wires, assume they’re live, and call 9-1-1. pic.twitter.com/94oszMco8E
Sumner Street near Rte 1 blocked by thus fallen tree, see alt route. pic.twitter.com/74t4B9T3kX— Norwood Police (@NorwoodPolice) October 7, 2020
Use caution - many trees down around town as a result of the storms that just rolled through. All units working a heavy call volume currently. pic.twitter.com/A5MjiU4AiM— Wellesley Police (@WellesleyPolice) October 7, 2020
Was preparing for rain due to the #nws forecast in #weathergraph but wasn’t prepared for this crazy squall in #Charlestown! https://t.co/3P9j5AMB7y…@NWSBoston @WX1BOX#charlestownNavyYard #boston #weather #bostonweather #stormreport pic.twitter.com/7DwEFrHJqx— Jackson (@JaxMyers) October 7, 2020
Kathryn Camgemi took these photos of the damage on Laws Brook Road https://t.co/IvtOxhXb8U pic.twitter.com/5aduqAxDES— Mike Saccone (@mikesacconetv) October 8, 2020
Dedham Street in the area of #270 remains closed to traffic due to a large tree across the road with wires down. Detours are in place. Seek an alternative route if possible. @EversourceMA has been notified. pic.twitter.com/5ULnZPd4Cs— Dover PD (@dovermapd) October 8, 2020
