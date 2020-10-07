fb-pixel

Here’s a look at the damage in Mass. from Wednesday’s storm

By Amanda Kaufman Globe Staff,Updated October 7, 2020, 21 minutes ago
Pedestrians sought shelter by a building on Massachusetts Avenue in Boston during a storm Wednesday night.
Severe thunderstorms rolled across Massachusetts Wednesday afternoon into evening, knocking down trees and power lines in multiple towns.

More than 240,000 customers were without power Wednesday night. Here’s a look at scenes across the state:

Hull, Ma 10/7/2020: (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)- Lightning strikes Hull in this view over Quincy Bay.
