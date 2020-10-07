Is Massachusetts right to tax out-of-state residents now working from home?

Randy Hunt

COVID-19 has disrupted “normal” for every person, business, organization, and governmental entity. Massachusetts was hard hit in March through June, forcing severe restrictions to save lives. One of those was the closure of workplaces. Many businesses and organizations welcomed the prospect of telecommuting to comply with health and safety measures.

Working from home, however, can raise tax issues. For example, if someone commutes from Nashua, N.H. to Boston, earnings are subject to Massachusetts state income tax. By the same token, an employee of an Albany, N.Y. company, commuting from Pittsfield, pays income taxes in New York but not Massachusetts. (cq)

To limit disruption on multiple levels, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Vermont this summer implemented similar COVID-19 emergency orders to maintain their payroll-taxing procedures existing prior to the pandemic. New York and Connecticut previously adopted comparable rules on a permanent basis. Massachusetts' temporary order expires Dec. 31 and protects employees and businesses.

For workers telecommuting from Massachusetts, the order prevents the potential of double taxation by ensuring the existing credit for income taxes paid to another state remains in place. It also suspends rules that would normally trigger sales and corporate excise taxes when an out-of-state corporation locates an employee within Massachusetts. (cq)

Perhaps overlooked by Granite State politicians objecting to the Massachusetts order, if it weren’t for this temporary measure, most New Hampshire-based corporations with even a single employee telecommuting from Massachusetts could be required to register in Massachusetts and pay the corporate excise tax.

For workers telecommuting into Massachusetts, the order simply maintains the payroll-withholding procedures existing before the pandemic. The hypothetical Nashua resident now working full-time from home is taxed for the same number of days he or she worked in Boston before the pandemic, so the amount that employee pays in taxes is unchanged.

Moreover, out-of-state telecommuters can take comfort in knowing they retain the right to apply in Massachusetts for unemployment compensation if they are laid off, and to access the benefits of our new paid medical and family leave law when they become available Jan. 1, 2021.

NO





NO

Dan Feltes

Senate Majority leader in New Hampshire and the state’s Democratic nominee for governor; Concord, N.H. resident

Dan Feltes

Before the coronavirus pandemic, thousands of Granite Staters commuted to Massachusetts for work every day. Under the previous tax rule, workers who lived in New Hampshire paid the Massachusetts income tax for days worked in-state, but were exempt for days they worked from home in New Hampshire.

For those utilizing public transportation, publicly maintained roads, and parking, this was a system that made at least some sense. When crossing the border into Massachusetts was discouraged in order to promote public safety and social distancing during COVID-19, New Hampshire workers did the right thing and continued their work from home. Now, they are being penalized for working in the interest of public health.

Earlier this year the Massachusetts Department of Revenue issued an emergency order which effectively gave Massachusetts the right to collect taxes on income earned outside the state through Dec. 31. For New Hampshire residents who traditionally commute to Massachusetts for work, but who have been working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this means that they are now paying an income tax to support services they are no longer utilizing.

New Hampshire is proud to have never put forward a broad-based income tax. Over 80,000 workers accepted employment in Massachusetts under one set of tax rules, understanding that they would not be charged an income tax for days worked outside of the state. This rule change during a pandemic is more than unfair, it is anti-worker and anti-public health.

While Massachusetts is within its right to charge workers living and working in the state an income tax, that right should not extend to those living out of state who are no longer commuting in for work.

New Hampshire workers are acting in everyone’s best interest when it comes to public health and safety by working from home; they should not be penalized for their actions. We have formally requested that the Massachusetts Department of Revenue withdraw this rule change on multiple occasions and will continue to strongly advocate for its withdrawal until New Hampshire workers are no longer forced to contribute their hard-earned income to a tax they have no reason to pay.

