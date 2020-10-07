Mass Audubon will guide families through field and forest

“Families with young kids, especially ages 6 to 9, struggle to be able to get outside,” said Lauren Kras, the director of the Mass Audubon South East region.

The North River sanctuary is a 225-acre conservation property in Marshfield. The North River, a state-designated “scenic river,” winds along the site’s northern boundary.

Mass Audubon’s North River Wildlife Sanctuary is holding a new outdoor adventure program this fall. Called “private family explorations,” outings at North River are scheduled by the participants to provide safe, guided opportunities to explore the sanctuary.

The fall family exploration program will allow children to enjoy a respite from heavy daily doses of virtual learning, Kras said, “and get a private tour in nature” without being concerned about exposure “in the middle of a pandemic.”

Kras said Audubon’s recent outdoor education programs for young people showed children can behave safely in outdoor nature programs.

“Kids are really good at wearing masks,” Kras said. “Kids are good listeners.”

Sometimes, she said, the children “were better than the adults.”

The private family exploration programs are available for family groups from five to 10 members. Participants will take part in “hands-on investigations” of plants and animals and observe “the interactions and life cycles of various habitats,” according to Mass Audubon.

The two-hour programs will be guided by one of the organization’s teacher-naturalists. They are available for scheduling on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays through Nov. 20.

Family groups have the option of choosing to focus on “nest box building” or “field and forest.” If you choose the former you get to take the nest box home, Kras said. The fee of $130 includes up to five people; it’s $10 more for each additional member, up to 10.

Families initiate the scheduling process by registering with their preference for nest box or field and forest and for a date and time by e-mailing southshore@massaudubon.org.

Opportunities for families to take part in the private exploration programs also are available, Kras said, at the Mass Audubon Tidmarsh sanctuary in Plymouth. Located at 60 Beaver Dam Road, Tidmarsh is a 480-acre site that was once a working cranberry farm. For public program availability, visit massaudubon.org/get-outdoors/wildlife-sanctuaries/tidmarsh

North River also is running a weekly after-school program for ages 6 to 8 this month. While the program is currently full, you can sign up for the waiting list by calling 781-837-9400. Morgyn Ellis, the education manager for Mass Audubon’s South East region, said North River “will most likely offer two sessions in the future.”

Finally, the North River Wildlife Sanctuary is hosting a classically October-ish public event this month called “Wonders of Fall at North River.” The guided walk will take place along the sanctuary’s “All Persons Trail” on Wednesday, Oct. 14, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. The sanctuary is located at 2000 Main St., also known as Route 3A.

Veteran Mass Audubon teacher-naturalist Doug Lowry will lead the walk.

“The trail is ADA compliant,” Kras said. “It’s great if you’re in a wheelchair, or if you have kids. It’s flat, easy to walk on for quite literally everyone. .... The fall walk is multisensory. It’s see, smell, and sounds.”

The outdoor “sensory” experience of autumn, Kras said, includes the scents of fall wildflowers, the crunch of leaves underfoot, and the sights and sounds of migrating birds.

