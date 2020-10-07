Mother of James Foley: 'it does seem like a miracle’ that two of her son’s alleged killers will face trial in Va.

She thanked the many supporters in the federal government and elsewhere who’ve worked tirelessly to see the suspects brought to the United States and said their prosecution will put other terrorists on notice.

“It is a huge step forward, I believe, for our own national security,” said Diane Foley in a phone interview.

The mother of James Foley, the journalist and New Hampshire native beheaded by ISIS in 2014 after being kidnapped about two years earlier in Syria, said Wednesday that it “does seem like a miracle” that two of her son’s alleged captors will face charges in a federal courtroom in Virginia.

“This trial sends a strong message to other terrorists who terrorize and kill innocent people around the world that these crimes will be accounted for,” Foley said.

She was reacting to the news that the Justice Department unsealed charges Wednesday against two Islamic State militants from Britain, accusing them of carrying out a gruesome campaign of torture, beheadings and other acts of violence against Western hostages they had captured in Syria, including Foley.

El Shafee Elsheikh and Alexanda Kotey are two of four men dubbed “the Beatles” by the hostages they held captive because of their British accents. They were expected to make their first appearance Wednesday afternoon in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia, where a federal grand jury issued an eight-count indictment.

Diane Foley said Wednesday that she hoped a trial would yield valuable information about other ISIS terrorists who remain at large.

“I think they hold a lot of secrets,” she said of the two suspects, adding that “without accountability, terror reigns.”

Diane Foley also reflected on the legacy of her son, when asked what she would say if she could speak with him about Wednesday’s news.

“Boy, I don’t know,” she said after a pause. “He’s challenged me to continue to fight for justice, and I’m grateful for him challenging me to have the courage to continue this journey. It’s really thanks to God and Jim’s spirit that I can continue at all, to be honest. Jim’s with me, I know that. I know God is with us, and we’re just seeking the truth. If these men are not the captors who did these things, that’s important too.”

She said her foundation, the James W. Foley Legacy Foundation, will be holding its 6th annual Foley Freedom Run, virtually this year, on Oct. 17.

“If anyone wants to support work” on behalf of Americans held hostage abroad, she said, they can learn more about the run by visiting the website www.foleyrun.org. “We would be so grateful for the support.”

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

