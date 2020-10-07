Three firefighters injured rescuing woman during 3-alarm house fire in Cambridge

The woman was the sole occupant of the house and was found in a room on the second floor, Mahoney said. She was rushed to an area hospital. Her condition was not immediately known.

Three firefighters were injured battling what grew into a 3-alarm fire at 34 Buckingham St., including one who reported head and neck pain after a portion of a ceiling fell on him, Mahoney said.

A woman was in cardiac arrest when Cambridge firefighters rushed into her house early Wednesday after a neighbor reported seeing flames pouring out of the single-family home, Acting Fire Chief Gerard Mahoney said.

The three firefighters also were transported to the hospital for treatment. Mahoney said he did not believe they suffered serious injuries. He said all three firefighters were hurt while working in different parts of the fire scene.

"People from our safety division are checking in on them,'' Mahoney said. “They’re gonna be fine, I believe.”

Cambridge firefighters battle the 3-alarm fire which broke out around 5:20 a.m., officials said. Cambridge Fire Department

The firefighter injured by the ceiling collapse had water-soaked plaster and wooden lathes fall on him, Mahoney said. A second firefighter suffered a leg injury and the third a shoulder injury, he said.

The fire broke out around 5:22 a.m. and the response had grown to 3 alarms by 5:54 a.m., according to the Cambridge Fire Department’s Twitter account.

State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey’s office is investigating the cause of the blaze along with the Cambridge fire department.

The 2,661 square foot 2 1/2-story home is assessed at $2.9 million, according to city records.

This is a developing story and will be updated.





