Police hold a ‘mini cattle drive’ in Westborough

On Oct. 4, police responded to a report of cows roaming around a residential street in Westborough . “Never a dull moment in Westborough!” police wrote on Facebook . “This morning, officers responded for cattle on the loose. The four cows were found on Wachusett View Drive. With the assistance of our Animal Control Officer and the owners, we had our own mini cattle drive back to their home at Uhlman’s [Ice Cream]!”

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

IN A PICKLE

At 7:56 a.m. Sept. 10, Marblehead police got a call about a woman who was swearing and blocking the entrance to the pickleball courts on Pleasant Street. According to the log entry, the woman then called in and said that “playing was not allowed, the players are not masked, they can’t play while school is in session (it is not).” Police reported that the woman eventually left and she would be issued a no trespass order if she returned.

SLEEPY DRIVER

At 2:33 a.m. Sept. 13, Wilmington police checked on a gray 2019 Toyota Tundra that appeared to be broken down on the northbound side of Interstate 93. Police found a man was sleeping inside the vehicle, and he told them that he had pulled over to snooze. According to the log entry, "he was advised if he needed to take a nap, to take one off the highway.”

SUSPICIOUS PHOTOGRAPHY

At 7:53 a.m. Sept. 3, Winthrop police responded to what appeared to be suspicious looking shutterbugs near the Belle Isle Seafood restaurant “taking pictures of airplanes landing/departing from the airport.” According to the log entry, an officer spoke to the individuals, who turned out to be Melrose High School students, and “they all showed officers proper ID.”

EMPLOYEES BEHAVING BADLY

At 12:17 p.m. Aug. 8, Saugus police got a call from the general manager of a Dunkin' store on Route 1 who reported that $4,000 in weekly deposits had never made it into the business’s account. He told police that he tried to reach out to the employee who was in charge of the deposits, but she wouldn’t answer his calls. Officers tracked down the woman, who said she would contact the manager to make restitution.

At 5:08 p.m. Sept. 13, Saugus police received a call from a man who alleged that he was grabbed by an employee at Best Buy “who refused to stay 6 feet away from him.” The responding officers spoke with both parties and advised them on how to seek their own complaints.

Four minutes after that call came in, Saugus police received a 911 call from a man at Burger King who reported that his 2018 gray Toyota Tacoma had been vandalized, and he believed that an employee that he fired a couple days ago was to blame. The responding officer noted that there was no damage to the vehicle, but a burger had been thrown on it.





