Prosecutors say appellate court ‘improperly vacated’ Tsarnaev death sentence in filing to Supreme Court

The filing on Tuesday from the federal government said the US Court of Appeals for the First Circuit in Boston “improperly vacated” Tsarnaev’s death penalty and, in so doing, “announced an unexpected and inflexible voir dire [jury selection] rule that denies district courts the broad discretion to manage juries" provided by high court precedent.

The appeals court ruling that tossed Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s death sentence was an improper intervention into “one of the most important terrorism prosecutions in our Nation’s history,” federal prosecutors said this week in their strongly worded legal filing seeking Supreme Court review of the case.

The appeals court in July ordered a new trial for the sentencing phase only. Lawyers for Tsarnaev didn’t immediately return an e-mail message seeking comment Wednesday.

In citing jury selection in Tuesday’s filing, the government referred to the appellate court’s finding that Judge George A. O’Toole Jr., who presided over Tsarnaev’s 2015 trial in US District Court in Boston, “did not meet the standard” of fairness while presiding over jury selection.

The appellate court found at least two of the 12 jurors did not fully disclose what they knew about the high-profile case, or discussed it on social media before they were chosen to decide Tsarnaev’s fate.

Tsarnaev’s trial attorneys showed during the final stages of the jury selection process that one of the jurors, the foreperson, hid that she had posted on Twitter about being “locked down” during the manhunt for Tsarnaev, and that she called him a “piece of garbage” after the attacks.

The appeals court held that O’Toole erred when he refused to press the jurors on the social media posts, instead relying on their claims that they could serve impartially.

Not so, according to the government’s Tuesday filing with the Supreme Court, known as a writ of certiorari.

“Only through inappropriate second-guessing could a reviewing court fault the district court’s careful jury-selection procedures here,” the writ said.

The writ continued, “In addition to being unexpected, the court of appeals' holding that a district court must ask prospective jurors what specific media coverage they have seen or heard is unsound. That one-size-fits-all requirement is precisely the sort of ‘hard-and-fast formula’ ... that this Court has disavowed in favor of a case-specific inquiry.”

Prosecutors also took aim in the writ at the appellate court’s finding that O’Toole erred by refusing to allow the defense to present evidence to jurors of the alleged involvement of Tamerlan Tsarnaev, Dzhokhar’s older brother and co-assailant in the bombings, in a 2011 triple homicide in Waltham. Tamlerlan was killed in a confrontation with police in Watertown days after the 2013 bombings.

Tsarnaev’s legal team at trial had conceded that their client took part in the April 15, 2013, bombings, which killed three people including an 8-year-old boy and wounded hundreds more, but argued that he was acting under the sway of his domineering, violent older sibling.

The appellate court agreed, finding that had O’Toole admitted the Waltham evidence “jurors would have learned that Dzhokhar knew by the fall of 2012 that Tamerlan had killed the drug dealers in the name of jihad. They also would have known that it was only after these killings that Dzhokhar became radicalized as well.”

In Tuesday’s writ, prosecutors hit back, asserting Tamerlan Tsarnaev’s friend, Ibragim Todashev, had a clear motive to embellish Tamerlan’s role in the Waltham murders when he told investigators that he assisted Tamerlan in those slayings but identified Tamerlan as the primary actor. Todashev was killed in an altercation with authorities soon after his confession.

Jurors, the writ said, would have had to evaluate "the credibility of Todashev’s statements that allegedly linked Tamerlan to those crimes. But Todashev had every reason to deflect blame for the murders onto someone else, and he may well have exaggerated Tamerlan’s role.”

O’Toole, the writ continued, “was not required to sidetrack the penalty-phase proceeding in this case by inviting the jurors to solve a different crime.”

Yet even if evidence of Tamerlan’s involvement in the Waltham slayings was believed, prosecutors said in their writ, it still would have had no bearing on Dzhokhar’s capital trial.

“Whatever ability Tamerlan might have had to strong-arm Todashev into helping with a robbery [ending in murder in Waltham], it would not show that he could or did strong-arm respondent [Dzhokhar] into perpetrating a terrorist attack,” the writ said.

And, the writ continued, the record “shows conclusively" that at the time of the 2013 marathon bombings, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev “was an active and willing participant in the acts of terrorism for which he was convicted and sentenced to death. ... No reasonable prospect exists that the Waltham evidence would have changed the jury’s determination that respondent deserved the death penalty for his horrific crimes."

The Supreme Court takes up just a fraction of the cases submitted to the panel each year for review/ If the high court accepts the matter, it could affirm the appellate ruling or reverse it and reinstate Tsarnaev’s death sentence.

Tsarnaev, 27, is currently imprisoned at a federal supermax facility in Colorado, and the appellate court stressed in its July ruling that he’ll remain behind bars for life, whether he dies of natural causes or he’s executed.

A re-trial at this point would be onerous for many concerned parties, prosecutors wrote in Tuesday’s writ.

“The victims, the potential jurors, the district court, the government, and the Nation should not have to bear those burdens to reinstate the capital sentences the original jury unanimously approved for respondent’s appalling crimes,” the writ said. “This Court should accordingly grant the petition for a writ of certiorari to reverse the court of appeals' erroneous decision. And to avoid further delay in this long-running and critically important prosecution, the government respectfully submits that the Court should hear and decide the case this Term.”

