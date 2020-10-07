Scholarship fund honors late prosecutor and Swampscott resident Joseph A. Quinlan

Through the combined donations of many who knew him, a scholarship fund in the name of the Swampscott resident and Lowell native was recently established for undergraduate journalism students at Quinlan’s alma mater, the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

One year after his death, friends, family, and former colleagues recently joined forces to honor the memory of longtime prosecutor Joseph A. Quinlan — but not for his work in the justice system.

Quinlan, who died at age 61 in August 2019 of a rare form of thymus cancer, was respected for his accomplishments as a dogged prosecutor in several Massachusetts and New Hampshire counties. As a new Hampden County prosecutor in 1989, he survived a knife attack by a rogue State Police detective.

But before he began his law career, the Lowell native was a journalist, serving as a reporter and editor-in chief of the UMass Amherst newspaper, the Daily Collegian, an intern at The Boston Globe, and a reporter for the Associated Press.

The Joseph A. Quinlan and The Daily Collegian Alumni Scholarship for Journalism was created at the initiative of five fellow UMass alumni who had worked with Quinlan at the Collegian, with the support of his family.

“Competent journalism is more important now than ever before. The group of us thought the best way to remember and honor Joe was through a scholarship bearing his name,” Mark Curelop, one of the alumni involved, said by e-mail.

The fund needs its endowment to reach $25,000 in five years to become permanent. But organizers already have raised $16,000 to date, according to Jonathan Crowley, the university’s director of development, academic, and student programs.

“Clearly there was a lot of affinity for him, the Daily Collegian, and UMass Amherst,” Crowley said, adding that the creation of the fund also reflects respect for the “mission [Quinlan] brought to both journalism and to being a prosecutor.”

Former colleagues in the judicial system have joined with UMass alumni, friends, and family in donating to the fund.

Once permanent, the fund would award annual scholarships, likely beginning with a single award for $1,000, Crowley said. To be eligible, students must be journalism majors in good academic standing and with demonstrated financial need.

“Having this scholarship in Joe’s memory will be a lasting remembrance of Joe for his family and his many friends for many years to come,” Marian Quinlan Walsh, a sister of Quinlan, said by e-mail from her home in Florida. “Joe’s name and the values that defined him will live on for years to come at the university he so enjoyed.”

“Joe valued the tenet that words can change an individual, a community, and the world,” Walsh added. “Joe believed journalism is a fire that cannot be extinguished but must be fed. There would be nothing better for Joe than knowing he added to the fire of a budding journalist.”

