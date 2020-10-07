Severe thunderstorm rolls in to Boston area

A severe thunderstorm was moving into the Boston area shortly before 6 p.m.
The National Weather Service warned it could bring wind gusts of up to 70 miles per hour.
It said considerable damage was possible to trees, power lines, mobile homes, and outbuildings.
“THIS IS A DANGEROUS SITUATION. THESE STORMS ARE PRODUCING WIDESPREAD WIND DAMAGE [...] SEEK SHELTER NOW INSIDE A STURDY STRUCTURE AND STAY AWAY FROM WINDOWS!” the forecasters warned.
Thousands were already without power in Western and Central Massachusetts after the storms rolled through there.
