To trick-or-treat or not? Cities and towns across Mass. grapple with the Halloween question

On Monday the town of Leicester announced that trick-or-treating would not be happening this year.

Across the state, costume parties, parades, haunted houses, and other October festivities have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, and parents are scrambling to figure out how to celebrate the holiday safely. Meanwhile, cities and towns are wrestling with a scary proposition: whether to call off treat-or-treating entirely.

“Due to COVID-19, trick or treating in the Town of Leicester has been cancelled,” officials wrote on Facebook. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.”

The town joined a handful other other municipalities — including Worcester and Springfield — that are prohibiting trick-or-treating in an effort to prevent any further spread of the virus.

Advertisement

Chicopee Mayor John L. Vieau has been urging residents to find other ways to celebrate Halloween.

“Trick-or-treating door-to-door is just not safe,” Vieau said in a statement posted on the city’s website. “There is too much potential for community spread. Participation in traditional Halloween activities should be avoided. I feel our residents can come up with some pretty creative options that would be both safe and fun.”

The town of Brookline is also discouraging trick-or-treating, and will not be approving any street closures or block parties this year.

“Door to door trick-or-treating is contradictory to the efforts we’ve all made throughout this pandemic, so I want to encourage everyone to consider safer alternatives,” Brookline Public Health Commissioner Swannie Jett said in a statement. “We have done tremendous work as a community to keep our overall COVID-19 risk low to this point, and we want to ensure we’re doing everything we can by taking reasonable precautions while still celebrating Halloween.”

Governor Charlie Baker said the state would not be canceling Halloween, but people need to avoid large gatherings and continue to adhere to social distancing guidelines and other public health protocols.

Advertisement

“The reason we’re not canceling Halloween is because that would have turned into thousands of indoor Halloween parties, which would have been a heck of a lot worse for public safety and for the spread of the virus than outdoor, organized, and supervised trick-or-treating," Baker said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Baker said trick-or-treaters should only go out in small groups and everyone must wear masks. People who want to give out candy should also wear masks and gloves and limit their contact with trick-or-treaters by laying out little bags of candy or individually wrapped ones on a cookie sheet, he said.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health also advises that people carry hand sanitizer and use it often “especially after coming into contact with frequently touched surfaces and before eating candy.”

In Northampton, local officials are recommending that residents position a table between themselves and trick-or-treaters and use duct tape to mark 6-foot lines in front of their homes to ensure youngsters are keeping safe distance from each other.

In Springfield, residents are not allowed to do door-to-door trick-or-treating and instead are guided to do safer alternatives, such as car parades or trick-or-treating via car, in which participants stay in their vehicles while receiving candy.

“We have all worked so hard to continue to defeat this COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic by currently being designated a ‘green zone’, we just don’t want to go backwards,” said Mayor Domenic Sarno in a Sept. 11 statement. “We must continue to be smart and safe in order to continue to build public, consumer, and business confidence.”

Advertisement

Regardless of how they choose to celebrate, Springfield residents are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings and to avoid confined spaces and close contact, the statement read.

Following Springfield’s lead, Worcester officials are asking residents not to do traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating and instead find a more viable and safe option due to the city’s high-risk status for COVID-19.

“I realize that’s a disappointment for a lot of folks and a lot of families, but if we think that right now it’s uncomfortable to send kids to school, the idea of sending kids door-to-door just seems inconsistent with where we are in this particular pandemic,” said Worcester City Manager Edward M. Augustus Jr. in a press conference last Thursday.

Worcester officials plan on sharing ideas on how to celebrate the holiday over the next few weeks, he said, to help “make sure we’re maintaining the safety that I know we all want for young people.”

In Quincy, trick-or-treating is running the same as it has in the past, according to Christopher Walker, the mayor’s chief of staff.

“Quincy does not regulate trick-or-treating and never has, so we’re not canceling Halloween,” Walker said in a telephone interview Wednesday, adding that Quincy has never had time restrictions for trick-or-treating as other communities typically do.

Residents are encouraged to make decisions they’re comfortable with, Walker said, and to make their own calls.

Advertisement

“And if they’re not comfortable going door-to-door, that’s fine too,” he said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has determined that traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating and attending indoor costume parties are higher-risk activities. Instead, the CDC suggests participating in “one-way trick-or-treating” where individually wrapped goodie bags are lined up for families to grab and go at the end of a driveway or at the edge of a yard. But even that is considered to carry a moderate risk, according to the CDC. Lower risk Halloween activities include carving or decorating pumpkins with members of your household (or outside, at a safe distance, with neighbors or friends); having a virtual Halloween costume contest; and having a trick-or-treat scavenger hunt with members of your household.

CDC officials are also reminding people that Halloween masks are not substitutes for a cloth masks.

“A costume mask should not be used unless it is made of two or more layers of breathable fabric that covers the mouth and nose and doesn’t leave gaps around the face,” the CDC website states. “Do not wear a costume mask over a protective cloth mask because it can be dangerous if the costume mask makes it hard to breathe. Instead, consider using a Halloween-themed cloth mask.”

While Wellesley isn’t making any plans to cancel trick-or-treating this year, town officials are trying to remind residents to actively follow CDC and state Health Department guidelines for whichever they choose.

Advertisement

“We feel like trick-or-treating is really a family or parent decision, not really a town government one, so we are reminding parents to remain aware of the gatherings order and mask order, as well as making sure their children are wearing both a COVID-19 mask along with their costume mask,” said Stephanie Hawkinson, communications and project manager for the Town of Wellesley.

Hawkinson said the town is also trying to offer alternatives, such as a Halloween version of their summer movie series, where a movie is played on a 40-foot screen, and mapping out a Halloween house decorating contest so families can go and visit the spooky haunts.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney. Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.