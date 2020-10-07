Two men indicted in tax scheme targeting Congolese community

Boris Shadari, 44, of Swampscott, and Christian Zynga, 45, of Everett, allegedly falsely represented Shadari as a tax professional to members of the Congolese community, the U.S. Attorney’s office for Massachusetts said.

Until 2017, they allegedly took their customers' tax returns to a tax professional and provided false information about their customers' dependents, dependent and child care expenses, and business incomes and losses to inflate their tax refunds, the statement said.

They would then allegedly split the refunds between their customers' accounts and accounts they controlled, prosecutors said.

After 2017, Shadari allegedly prepared his customers' tax returns himself and added false information to inflate the refunds, the statement said. He also allegedly failed to report the income he made through the scheme on his own tax returns.

Both Shadari and Zynga were indicted on one charge of conspiracy to defraud the United States, prosecutors said.

Shadari is also charged with three counts of filing a false tax return, three counts of aiding or assisting in filing a false tax return, two counts of theft of government funds, five counts of aggravated identify theft, and one count of witness tampering, the statement said, the statement.

