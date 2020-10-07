The ‘Access Hollywood’ tape jolted the 2016 presidential race. Three reasons why there can’t be a similar October surprise this year

For close observers of Donald Trump over the years, what was on the so-called “Access Hollywood” tape didn’t come as that much of a surprise when it surfaced in October 2016. In fact, because it was so in keeping with the Trump reputation, the character who had been splashed on New York tabloid covers for years, few doubted the authenticity of the recording. Still, the language was shocking, coming from the man a major party had chosen as its nominee for the White House.

The news of the tape broke on a Friday afternoon four years ago today. The Republican nominee for president of the United States of America was heard quite clearly saying ugly things about women. “When you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything,” Trump said on the 2005 tape.

Advertisement

The story was a classic October surprise. It was a month from Election Day. Republican leaders began bailing on their own nominee. Then-House Speaker Paul Ryan quickly canceled an appearance with Trump the next day in Wisconsin and wouldn’t say if he was voting for him anymore.

There was talk about whether — and logistically how — the Republican National Committee could drop Trump from the ballot.

In a 2020 that has been weird from nearly the beginning, especially in the world of politics, it might be analyst malpractice to suggest that something like another October surprise of news so jaw-dropping couldn’t happen going forward, but it is almost certainly true.

Note the phrasing “another October surprise.” In 2020, we already have had one. On the morning of Oct. 2, Americans woke up to the news that President Trump had tested positive for COVID-19. He would be flown by helicopter later that day to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. His doctors announced he was given experimental drugs, which suggested that his situation might be more dire than the positive spin the White House was giving.

Advertisement

To be sure, a lot remains unknown about the president’s health, even after he was released from Walter Reed to the White House residence, but here are three reasons why another surprise this month probably won’t alter the presidential race like October surprises in the past.

To change the game, the news would have to be super bad for Joe Biden, and his past already has been deeply vetted

This is former vice president Joe Biden’s third run for president. If anyone has something on him, it probably would have been released by now. Remember the allegation of sexual assault in the spring that basically fell apart?

Biden is probably the most vetted presidential nominee in at least modern American history. Some have held fancier titles, but he has been elected repeatedly since 1972 and had a full vetting by Barack Obama’s team, looking for embarrassing news. This is the third time he has been on a national ticket in 12 years.

And consider the language from opponents lately, who have yet to find dirt on Biden that has stuck. They say he is a good man, but is controlled by the radical left. Or they say: His son is corrupt! There is nothing specifically about him except accusations that he is old and senile. And considering the latest polls show him to be a double-digit front-runner, only something huge dropping on Biden would create a surreally different political landscape.

Advertisement

Nothing seems to change the polling

Every month of 2020 has brought some version of an October surprise. After each one, there was some idea that it would change poll results and the support for the candidates. But nothing really has. Biden has had a strong lead over Trump nationally and in critical swing states since March. All that has fluctuated is how big Biden’s lead over Trump is from day to day.

Unlike in 2016 and before, a lot of voters are voting

Because of the pandemic, a number of states quickly instituted mail-in voting. By the end of this week, an estimated 4 million people will have already voted, and 43 states will allow some version of mail-in ballots or early voting.

This means that it just might be too late for another October surprise to have much of an impact. Sure, 4 million is nothing compared to the 156 million that one firm estimated would vote in 2020. But that number is expected to quickly go up in the next few weeks.

If Biden has no skeletons in his closet, no one is changing their minds. And since many already have voted, how much impact would it actually have if a 2020 version of the “Access Hollywood” tape, say, comes out this week or next?

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell.